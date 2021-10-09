Duplication of flights between USA and Brazil in 2021 is detailed by American Airlines

American Boeing 787-8 – Illustrative image: Anna Zvereva / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





At the end of September, we saw here at AEROIN that American Airlines Vice President of Sales for Latin America, Caribbean and Florida, Christine Valls, was in Brazil to highlight the importance of our market for the airline and the perspective of even double the total number of flights offered.

Now, the American company confirms the expansion of operations and details which routes are contemplated and the starting dates of each increase in flight frequency.

The route between São Paulo/Guarulhos and Miami will have an increase in frequency as of December 1st, with 10 weekly options, and a new expansion to 14 weekly as of December 17th. American will also increase the connection between Rio de Janeiro/Galeão and Miami from three weekly flights to daily flights as of October 28th.

The company will operate more flights between São Paulo and New York/JFK from October 28th; between São Paulo and Dallas/Fort Worth as of December 16; and between Rio and New York from December 17th.





The new options for travelers will continue until March 2022 according to the company’s current plan, and will have the frequencies listed in the table below:

“Brazil is an important market for American Airlines and our additional post-pandemic service confirms our commitment to the Brazilian market. We are excited to offer the best service to our customers and new options in the market,” said José A. Freig, Vice President of International Marketing at American Airlines.

“It’s great to see Brazil continue to improve throughout 2021. Our customers look to American Airlines as the main carrier from Brazil to the United States, and the new frequencies we’ve announced prove that our commitment to the country is strong. We will continue to provide even more opportunities to reconnect with family, friends and colleagues,” said Christine Valls.

Currently operating 16 weekly flights in Brazil, American expects to have 38 flights in the peak weeks of December. In November, the airline will offer almost 52 percent more seats than it does today, and in December, it will increase customer seats by almost 105%.

American Airlines Information



