Eliminated from A Fazenda, Erika detonates Tati Quebra Barraco: “Heavy Energy”

As tradition dictates, as soon as he is eliminated from Record’s A Fazenda 13, the ex-peão has to face a hearing like that on the Hora do Faro program, which airs every Sunday on the station. The famous has no way of escaping from the controversial and quite curious questions of the guest journalists, including those of this columnist who speaks to you. This Friday (7/10), the ex-dancer of Faustão Erika Schneider, third eliminated from the rural reality, had to face the challenge and opened the game about her enemies and rumors involving her name. During the recording, the blonde was asked about her relationship with Tati Quebra Barraco and admitted: “She was destabilizing me. I was very disappointed in Tati. I didn’t have any good situations with her. Tati has heavy energy.”

During the recording of the program, the blonde saw images of the outbreak of farmer Rico Melquiades, which happened during the night. Very friendly with the pawn, who threw all the coffee at the headquarters on the floor, the blonde cried to see him so out of control.

Erika also pointed out who the plans for the reality show are

The now ex-peoa also revealed that she finds the ex-BBB21 Arcrebiano, better known as Bil, opportunistic and intelligent; and that digital influencer Marina Ferrari and country singer Tiago Piquilo are the plans for the edition.

Journalists also wanted to know from Erika if she believed there were cowardly participants in the reality show. Without thinking twice, she said no. But the blonde didn’t spare MC Gui and stated that he’s on the show just to clean up the negative image he has outside of A Fazenda. “He doesn’t want to be canceled anymore. And he was afraid of being canceled further when I called him a sexist. He’s masked!” said the dancer.

Elimination

Erika Schneider was the third eliminated from A Fazenda 13. The peoa competed for the public vote with Dayane Mello and Tiago Piquilo. The ballerina received 30.24% of the votes to stay on the reality show, while Dayane got 33.69% and Tiago, with 36.07%. Erika ended up in Roça for having received the highest number of votes from pedestrians, seven.

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.