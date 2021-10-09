Embezzled by Grêmio, Villasanti does well for Paraguay, receives praise and saves “certain goal” for Argentina; see the bid

Once again starting the Paraguay national team, gremista midfielder Mathías Villasanti ended up being one of the good names of his team in the 0-0 draw against Argentina, on Thursday night, for one of the three rounds in October of the triple round of Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

In one of his main moves, Villasanti showed correct time on the ball, read the game and saved what would have been a sure goal by Corrêa for Argentina – see the move:

And our Volantão Villasanti, guys? Saved Paraguay! pic.twitter.com/m7B0uI8uTR — Sincere Guild 🇪🇪 (@gremiosincero_) October 8, 2021

Regarding the game, Lionel Messi and company’s team dominated most of it, but failed to get closer to leader Brazil on the leaderboard. The albiceleste team, however, reached 23 games unbeaten. The Paraguayans follow in sixth position.

Villasanti, who continues as a Grêmio embezzler against Santos, out on Sunday, took the third yellow card and does not catch Chile in the next round.