Environmental ESG, from Ambipar (AMBP3), interrupts share offering

SAO PAULO – Ambipar (AMBP3) informed that it has interrupted the IPO process of its subsidiary Environmental ESG Participações.

The day was one of strong gains for AMBP3 shares, which jumped 15.24%, to R$45.98.

According to a relevant fact disclosed this Friday (8) by Ambipar, the cancellation of the process of primary distribution of ESG common shares was due to “unfavorable conditions in the financial and capital markets”.

Thus, added Ambipar, the fixing of the price per share within the scope of the offer scheduled to take place today will not be carried out.

Increased stock market volatility has led a number of Brazilian companies to cancel or postpone plans to go public over the past few weeks.

At the end of last month, Bluefit asked CVM to interrupt the period for analyzing its IPO for up to 60 days.

Ambipar has seen its shares rise by around 61% since its debut on B3 in July last year.

(With Bloomberg)

