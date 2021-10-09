Erasmo and Erika discuss at ‘Hora do Faro’

Erika Schneider, the third eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), and Erasmo Viana once again exchanged barbs during the recording of “Hora do Faro”. When distributing adjectives to her former colleagues in confinement, Erika called the pawn “a liar”, “false” and “unbearable”, and he countered:

I think it must be a disappointment because the fact that we knew each other before the house, we had a very good relationship, I’ve always treated her very well, I’ve already given her advice. Even before she came in here, she was in doubt whether she would come in or not, she was invited to stay on stand-by, I said: ‘No, man, come on, it’s an opportunity, you have to go, let’s see’, I gave it my best effort. . But here is a game, I have some opinions. We met outside, but we never got along. From the moment she was appointed to the farm, she returned as a farmer, she began to dig her own grave with her attitudes. Erasmus Viana

The businessman again said that the ex-peoa did not know how to listen to criticism and that he thinks she is “limited”. “She doesn’t know how to argue well, it’s the opinion I have about her, even though I think she’s an amazing, beautiful woman, she has wonderful energy. I exposed this to some people here, which is what I really think of her, obviously no one will. like to hear certain things,” he said.

Erika, then, joked about the viewers’ view of the pedestrian outside the house — according to the audience of UOL, he is the most hated of the cast. “Prepare for when you get out of there,” she said, laughing.

“Not afraid, no man, not afraid of anything. I’m in a game here, it doesn’t affect me. I knew you’d come up with those words. I think it was a disappointment that I voted for you. […] Honestly, what you think of me doesn’t change the person I am, the conscience,” replied Erasmus.

“Last year I was invited too, just to let you know,” snapped Erika.

“That’s it, all the best to you, Erika, I don’t wish you anything bad. You came in with the intention of being famous, doing VT, I hope you really get it, be famous, that you can work a lot out there, do it all your dreams. I have nothing against you, but here’s another game,” declared Erasmus, and the ex-peace mockingly countered:

Kisses and light for you. Keep up with your game so you’ll do just fine, keep it up. […] His game is very amazing. Erika Schneider

“She thinks it’s cool,” sneered MC Gui.