Erika reveals why she ended her romance with Erasmo Viana – Exclusive Content

third eliminated in The Farm 13, Erika Schneider spoke about her trajectory and commented on the main controversies of the reality show, during the Live of Eliminated this Friday (8), which was broadcast by TikTok and social networks from The farm, under the command of Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie.

Right at the beginning of the chat, Lucas Selfie wanted to know the reason for the elimination, from Erika’s point of view, and he blamed Tiago Piquilo’s behavior.

“I wasn’t confident in Roça, but calm with my position at the headquarters. I really admire Tiago. He’s very quiet. It’s going the wrong way, since the pedestrians are trying a lot”, he explained.

To complement her friend’s question, Lidi Lisboa gave Erika a chance to reveal what would change if she could go back in time.

“I don’t regret anything I did and said. I would have pulled someone else to the Bay and talked more about votes,” he said.

Lucas Selfie remains firmly in the “CPI do Grupão” to find out who the members are. According to the presenter, Erika and Gui Araujo were the group’s first administrators.

The dancer disagreed: “I wasn’t friendly with anyone there. I just got to know the people”.

The famous bullshit didn’t take long to arrive first class at the live!

In the reality show, Erika and Tati Quebra Barraco starred in several discussions. The ex-pean took the opportunity to give an opinion.

“She eats and sleeps all day, but I have nothing against her. At headquarters, there was no way for us to reach a consensus”, he declared.

The next issue was the general confusion at headquarters. Erika told the presenters that she cried a lot when she saw Rico filled with milk.

“It’s a lot of humiliation. They were making fun of him”, she said, hurt.

To add that “spiciness” to the conversation, Leo Dias questioned Erika about her romance with Erasmus.

“I was married, I had just ended my relationship and I met Erasmo. In the meantime, I went back with my ex-husband and disappeared,” she said.

The dancer’s revelation shocked Selfie and Lidi. Erika also spoke about Erasmo’s comments about her: “I think it’s ugly of him to call me futile and superficial”.

The elimination of Mussunzinho caused many conflicts for Erika on the reality show.

“It was my choice. I indicated and he left the game. This is the intention when you put someone on the farm”, said the dancer.

In reality, Erika also had disagreements with MC Gui: “He is more concerned with cleaning up his image than with anything else”, he concluded.

hat of truth

Erika participated in the painting of the Hat of Truth, sponsored by Seda.

With each answer from the girl, the hat revealed the result. Check out some of the controversial questions:

– Is it true that you get irritated just thinking about Tati Quebra Barraco?

“Absolutely,” he joked.

– What was the moment when you shone the most at the Farm?

“When I came back, Farmer”, he confessed.

burning pawn

to animate the live, Erika was sincere in the dynamic “Queima Peão”. The first one chosen to be thrown into the fireplace was Erasmo Viana.

“I have many reasons,” he revealed.

The second was Tati Quebra Barraco.

“I expected her to be different”, he justified.

The third was MC Gui.

“He’s a good guy,” he commented.

To conclude, Erika also chose Victor Pecoraro: “I was disappointed”.

Agent of Chaos or Golden Soap Dispenser?

To end the Live, Lucas Selfie announced the result of the public vote on Erika’s position.

With 84%, the ballerina won the “Agent of Chaos” trophy.

