Error prevents compatible PCs from upgrading to Windows 11; know what to do

When the PC Health Check app was launched, it had a problem: the compatibility diagnosis, beyond anything objective, sometimes gave false alarms as to the PC’s incompatibility with Windows 11 — the confusion was such that the app came to be put in the drawer for a while. Now, the self-assessment included with Windows Update also seems to have a similar problem.

The Windows Update compatibility check basically builds individual application functionality into Windows 10, saving the user from downloading a program to do a single test. In addition, the feature would also serve to make sure that the computer is in the queue for the update — which could reach until mid-2022.

The “false” warning appears on Windows Update, one of the official channels for migration between operating systems (Image: Playback/Windows Latest)

However, some users have found an inconsistency in the diagnosis of the native update tool: while the PC Health Check gives a positive result regarding support, Windows Update says otherwise and doesn’t give any further information. Neither restarting nor looking for updates solves the problem, according to reports.

The worst thing about this situation is that, despite being positive for the optional program, it is Windows Update that dictates whether or not the machine is in the queue for the update. So if she says the PC is not eligible, not even months of waiting would make Windows 11 available for download.

Fortunately, a solution to the problem is already under development. According to the Windows Latest website, Microsoft has confirmed that the problem is known, and is being investigated in order to have a definitive solution soon. MS also asks the community to collaborate by giving their own reports on the issue in the Feedback Hub (available for download from the Microsoft Store).

What to do for now?

While the update from Microsoft doesn’t come, the only solution to migrate your compatible computer to Windows 11 is to perform a clean installation, from scratch. The drawback here is that the process erases all your files and settings used in Windows 10, which can be a nuisance (or, at the very least, force you to back up your data before performing the process).

Turbulent Start for Windows 11

When the system was presented, the requirements drew attention for certain novelties: the requirement to have a TPM 2.0 chip and secure boot enabled implies that most users go to the computer’s own BIOS settings and enable the features — mission that that is not simple for those who are not computer literate.

Is it worth it to upgrade Windows 11 right away? (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Hence, the PC Health Check app only made the situation worse. It was because of him and the shallow diagnosis that many people were forced to buy a new computer. Aware of the problem, Microsoft worked on a solution, and it even responded well to the pre-release needs.

Now, however, the brand needs both to face the expectations of users as well as the rush to adopt the new system. However, bugs, errors, and this inconsistency in Windows Update discourage migration to the new operating system — and perhaps the best option at the moment is actually to wait until the dust settles.

