ESPN presenter engages civil police officer; see photos | Soccer

This week, Luciano Amaral

he recalled the 30th anniversary of the debut of the series “Mundo da Lua”, his first role on TV. Soon after, he would give life to another outstanding character, for which he is remembered to this day: Pedro from “Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum”, another hit among children. Today, at 42, the former child actor rarely acts, but he can still be seen on the small screen commanding a program on a closed TV sports channel, where he debuted last Friday, talking about international football. “A new journey began. A new story, a new program and another project began,” he celebrated.

In his personal life, Luciano also lives a special moment. He has been dating the civil police for just over five months Gabriela Queiroz,

with whom he exchanges passionate statements on social media. The beautiful Gabriela works as a police officer in Recife, but also does some work as a model.

In her profile, she shared the entire journey with her followers, from studies to passing the competition, and challenges those who criticize her for reconciling her career in the police with that of a model. “We can be a model and be a policeman. We can be a dancer and a policeman. We can be thin and be a policeman. We can have long hair and be a policeman. We can have painted nails and be a policeman. We can be married and be a policeman. We can have children and be a policeman. We can be delicate and be a police officer,” she wrote, always counting on her boyfriend’s support.