Exclusive: manager’s letter confirms Guedes’ departure from offshore management in 2018

a letter from Trident Trust, financial agent responsible for managing the offshore Dreadnoughts International Group Limited, informs that Paulo Guedes remained as director of the company, from September 24, 2014 to December 21, 2018.

The document, obtained first hand by the antagonist, was requested by the defense of the Minister of Economy and forwarded today by Trident.

Earlier, at an Itaú BBA event, Guedes broke the silence on the offshore case, revealed on Sunday by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). He denied that he had transacted across borders and said that everything was declared to the IRS.

“About ‘offshore’, they’re cool. It was declared, there was no movement across borders, bringing in money from abroad or sending money abroad. Since I put money there, in 2014/2015, I have legally declared it. Any money that is there is managed independently. My action has no influence. I left the company days before I came to the post of minister.”

The minister’s partners in the offshore are his wife, Maria Cristina Bolivar Drummond Guedes, and his daughter, Paula Drummond Guedes. The company, based in the British Virgin Islands, has assets of US$9.55 million.

The minister also stated that he sold the shareholdings that had in other companies, to avoid any conflict of interest and you lost money.

“I lost a lot of money registered here just to avoid problems like this. Everything that was within my investment reach I sold everything for the investment value. I lost much more than the value of the company that is legally declared out there. It’s allowed, I didn’t do anything wrong.”

the antagonist showed earlier this week that the group Hospital Care Caledonia, the network of hospitals owned by the manager Crescera, in which Guedes was a partner, almost tripled in size during the pandemic and is preparing an IPO of R$ 1 billion. The former manager of Guedes also invested heavily in the funeral market.

