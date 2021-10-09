Expert says it’s too early to migrate to Windows 11; know why

Windows 11 can be a tempting bundle of news and extremely valuable additions to the routine (in addition to having a very modern look), but it is full of bugs. Unlike its predecessor, which is extremely robust and familiar to users, it still seems to have a lot to mature — and, for experts, it’s better to wait a while before upgrading your computer.

Consulting firm Gartner has recommended that its customers not immediately switch to Windows 11 (if they haven’t already). The company suggests waiting and analyzing the new operating system, evaluating the benefits and risks of adopting it PC, especially on corporate machines.

Windows 11 may have a completely reworked interface, but that shouldn’t be enough to justify an immediate migration (Image: Replay/Microsoft)

Gartner Vice President of Research Stephen Kleynhans is quite reticent about the new OS. “All capabilities [do Windows 11] could have been released as a new update to Windows 10”, said the executive. For him, the name “Windows 11” was created just to draw users’ attention.

For companies, the time is for caution

Companies and their employees may be tempted to switch operating systems, but for Kleynhans, you need to think before you do. “Companies should do small experiments in 2022 with Windows 11 21H2 [a primeira versão do sistema], to create familiarity with the new interface and understand the potential impact on users”, says the executive.

The analyst also adds that it is important to evaluate the migration to Windows 11 as seriously as it was to Windows 10 and earlier. What’s more, Kleynhans’ perspective is that the new OS will only be on 10% of computers by 2023. For comparison, Win 7 is still present on at least 100 million PCs worldwide, even with more than 10 years on the market and already without official support.

An important turning point for Windows

Despite the move being a potential marketing ploy to promote the platform, Kleynhans does not dismiss the importance of Windows 11 for the market. “A new version of the operating system acts as a meeting place for the industry — something that has been lacking since the launch of Windows 10 six years ago,” added the executive.

Despite being “old”, Windows 10 may still be the ideal platform to use for now (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

Taking a cool look at it, it’s possible to view OS renaming as a worthwhile strategy. With the new name, Microsoft created an opportunity to “lay a more modern foundation” of operating systems while not interfering with the functioning of Windows 10.

During this period, instead of thinking about ways to change the operating system in an entire company, it would be more interesting to plan the preparations for a more elaborate maintenance. The inclusion of unified endpoint management software, crucial to optimizing the maintenance of large-scale computers, should be treated as a “short term” priority, with implementation before OS migration.

Source: The Register