Explorers show what’s in “hell’s pit” | World-News | Online Diary

science and superstition hover over the so-called “hell pit” or “barhout hole”, located about 1,300 km east of the capital Sanaa, near the border with Oman, in the desert of the al-Mahra province.

With 30 meters wide and approximately 100 and 250 meters deep, the curious discovery of explorers, which for a long time provoked fear and terror, may be getting closer and closer to finding an end to its mystery.

Speleologist Mohammad Al Kindi, from the company Oman Cave Exploration Team, from Oman, descended through the hole until reaching an underground cavern inside the well. As was to be expected, inside the well there was nothing mysterious or associated with any mythology shared among the nearby inhabitants.

“Some say it’s where deniers and atheists are tortured after death. Others believe that heads are severed as soon as they enter it. They say the water of Mecca [cidade da Arábia Saudita] is the holiest and purest on earth and the water in the Well of Hell is the most evil. All we saw was pure fresh water down there. We even drank a whole bottle and nothing happened to us,” Mohammad tells the newspaper The National News, from the United Arab Emirates.

Al Kindi spent about six hours inside the “well of hell”, using research equipment and gas detectors. With normal levels of oxygen and venom-free air, the explorers’ biggest surprise was witnessing a large number of snakes in the interior. “They breed when there are no predators to eat them. This is normal”, he comments.

Another discovery that caught the eye were cave pearls that glowed green in the underground waterfalls. “They are concentric calcium carbonate deposits that form around waterfalls. They are spheres softened by the movement of falling water”, explains the researcher.