Fábio takes a penalty, Cruzeiro has a ‘magic night’ and beats leader Coritiba 3-0 in Serie B

O cruise took the field at Couto Pereira, on the night of this Friday (8), with the tough mission of facing the leader of the Serie B, Coritiba, for the 29th round of the tournament. With ‘lightning’ goals from Adriano and Giovanni, as well as another from Brock, however, Cabuloso showed what he came for and won 3 to 0.

The advantage started to be built very early. On minute two, Giovanni kicked across from the left edge of the area to hit Wilson’s low corner and open the scoring.

The second goal came shortly after. At eight minutes, Adriano received a cross on the measure and headed to the ground. Goalkeeper Wilson ‘accepted’ and Cruzeiro expanded the score.

From there, the Thigh went to the attack in search of a draw or even a comeback, with the visitors looking for something on the counterattack or set pieces.

And that’s how, in the second stage, the third goal came out. After a corner kick that came in counterattack, Eduardo Brock rose more than the opposing defense in the corner and expanded the score even more.

But shortly thereafter, Léo Gamalho headed into Ramon’s hand, and a penalty was awarded after VAR review. On the kick, the center forward went to the ball, but Fabius made the defense.

Championship status

Coritiba follows leading the competition, with 54 points, but now seeing his competitors approaching in the table. The Cruise, in turn, goes up to 11th, with 38 points scored.

Back from the good phase?

After a streak of games without a win, including the fall from Luxembourg’s unbeaten record. In the last two matches, however, two wins, one against the lantern and one against the leader of the table. New morals for the Cabulous?

Goalkeepers on opposite nights

While Wilson failed in Cruzeiro’s goals, Fábio had an illuminated night, defending the penalty kick by Léo Gamalho in the second stage. It really was a day for Fox to get the better of it.

upcoming games

In the next round, Cruzeiro will receive the runner-up Botafogo, at Independência, while Coritiba visits the Vasco da Gama rising on the leaderboard.

Datasheet

Coritiba 0 x 3 Cruise

GOALS: Giovanni, Adriano and Brock (CRU)

CORITIBA: Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias (Matheus Sales), Val (Guilherme Azevedo) and Robinho; Rafinha (Biel), Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão. Technician: Gustavo Morínigo

CRUISE: Fabius; Rômulo, Ramon, Brock and Matheus Pereira (Keké); Adriano, Lucas Ventura (Ariel Cabral) and Giovanni; Bruno José (Felipe Augusto), Thiago and Vitor (Léo Santos). Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg