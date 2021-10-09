Faria Lima walls dawn printed with Guedes’ face on a US$ 9.5 million bill





Economy Minister Paulo Guedes is the target of a new protest for keeping millions in a offshore in tax havens. At least five walls of Faria Lima dawned with the minister’s face stamped with 9.5 million dollars on Friday 8. The street is known as the symbol of the financial market in São Paulo.

Guedes’ face bears a 9.5 million dollar bill that also bears Jair Bolsonaro with the presidential sash and the phrase ’14 thousand reais profit a day’, in reference to how much the minister would have valued his investments since he took office. position in the federal government.

The action is a protest against the offshore held by the minister in the British Virgin Islands, where the value of the note is allocated. With the economic policy led by Guedes, the amount that previously represented 23 million reais, now represents 51 million in just two years.

The protest is part of the actions of a group of activist designers who prefer to remain anonymous. The same group had already stamped Guedes’ face with the phrase ‘Faria Loser’ on its walls. The minister’s face also illustrates posters with the expression ‘Faria Lama’, a pun on the ‘dirt’ of the financial market.

THE offshore de Guedes was recently revealed by Pandora Papers, a poll conducted by 616 journalists from 117 countries under the coordination of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). Despite being illegal, the company in a tax haven maintained by the minister is a target of suspicion, since the position he holds allows Guedes to make decisions that can influence its investment results. The minister’s performance is being investigated by the PGR, there are requests for investigation by the STF and the MPF and explanations will have to be provided in the Chamber and the Federal Senate.

