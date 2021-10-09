Fast action! Policeman saves colleague from being hit by roadside – News

A police officer reasoned quickly in the face of danger and saved a co-worker from being hit by a car on the side of a highway in Virginia, USA. The surprising record was captured by the camera of one of the vehicles that were in the place.

In a Facebook post, Justin C. Miller, head of the police department that serves the region, explained that officer Jessica McGraw was investigating an accident on the road when she called in agent Matthew Stewart to clarify a problem with a driver’s license. As they discussed the issue, a white sedan lost control and skidded toward them.

“Officer Stewart caught a glimpse of the vehicle coming at them and was able to react immediately by grabbing McGraw and pulling her out of the way of the patrol car,” wrote the chief of police.

The pair barely had time to digest their shock. While Stewart checked the status of the sedan driver, Jessica began calling other rescue units to respond to the new incident.

Fortunately, the incident left no injuries. The only injury resulting from the skidding was accused by the policewoman, who felt numbness in one of her legs – slightly hit by the vehicle after the collision.

The officers have been given a few days off, but have already returned to regular service, says the text on Facebook.

Authorities further conducted an investigation into the collision and concluded that the driver responsible for the skid was to blame.

He was eventually fined “for failing to maintain proper control of the vehicle,” the police chief’s statement concluded.

