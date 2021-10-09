Fátima Bernardes announces that she will be away from the Meeting to undergo surgery

The presenter revealed that she will be away for a period to perform shoulder surgery

Fatima Bernardes (58) will be away from the Meeting due to a medical license.

During the program this Friday, 8th, the presenter announced that she will need to undergo surgery and, therefore, she will be away from Globo’s morning.

“In the next few weeks I will be out of the Meeting. I will have an arthroscopy, which is a minor surgery on the left shoulder. I tore a muscle tendon called the supraspinatus. The shoulder is a complicated joint, there was a total tear, so I will need to undergo a minor surgery to be able to go back to swimming, dancing, because I’m unable to do anything”, she said.

As the surgery was scheduled in advance, the network managed to organize for the replacement of the journalist, who is expected to be away from the attraction for four weeks.

Also on today’s program, Fátima also revealed that whoever will take her place will be Patricia Poet (44) and Manoel Soares (42) and thanked his colleagues.

“During this period, you will be in the company of Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, who will play our Meeting with great affection, as always”, she said.





