Fiat Pulse: 1.0 turbo engine will have 130 hp and will be the most powerful in the country – 10/08/2021

Fiat confirmed what was not so surprising: the brand’s SUV Pulse will have the most powerful 1.0 turbo engine in the country. The Italians managed to extract up to 130 hp and 20.4 mkgf from the new Firefly line propellant.

The compact SUV, which was presented during BBB21 and was part of the award winning Juliette, will be the first model from the Stellantis group to be equipped with such an engine.

When fueled with gasoline, the new thruster will have the same torque output, but power drops to 125 hp. According to Fiat, this engine and the automatic transmission of the CVT type that simulates 7 gears, takes the Pulse from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds.

The company took the opportunity to also disclose the consumption targets that will be in the spreadsheets released by Inmetro for vehicle labeling with gasoline: 12 km/l in the city and 14.6 km/l on the road.

The choice to disclose the numbers only with gasoline may mean consumption that is not as good as with ethanol, despite an apparently good performance.

The new CVT automatic transmission, which will also be in cars with a 1.3-aspirated engine, has three operating modes: automatic, manual or sport.

In the first, it makes the changes as needed and established calibration; the second allows changes through the fins behind the steering wheel or the gearshift lever; while the Sport alters the stability control and throttle and shift response.

In addition to the 1.0 turbo engine, the Pulse must also have the 1.3 aspirated in the entry versions, which yields up to 109 hp and 14.2 mkgf with the automatic CVT and the five-speed manual.

Finally, information shows that there will be a sport option, with the acronym Abarth, with the 1.3 turboflex engine up to 185 hp and six-speed automatic transmission at the top of the range.

Fiat had already presented the interior of the model, which will have the sports function button highlighted on the steering wheel, Fiat Toro components, such as the air conditioning controls and the virtual instrument panel.

Fiat’s first compact SUV will look similar to the Argo, but according to the brand, a completely new platform, using only the hatch’s external plates.

Other news is the adoption of the ADAS security packages, which contain autonomous braking and adaptive speed control (ACC), among other items, and the connectivity package, which will offer 4G internet inside the vehicle and control the car through an application. smartphone, Connect Me.