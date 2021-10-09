Fiat Pulse will have 1.0 GSE Turbo engine with CVT and up to 130 horsepower

Fiat Pulse has been confirmed with 1.0 GSE Turbo engine, which will arrive with up to 130 horsepower. Called Turbo 200 Flex, it will be the main unit to power the Italian brand’s new compact SUV. The transmission will be CVT with three driving modes: Automatic, Manual and Sport.

The propellant arrives with 125 horsepower on gasoline and 130 horsepower on ethanol, delivering in both 20.4 kgfm at 1,750 rpm. With these numbers, the GSE Turbo 1.0 becomes the most powerful 1.0 in the national market. This engine comes with turbocharger with electronic wastegate, direct fuel injection and the exclusive MultiAir III system.

With all this, the Fiat Pulse Turbo 200 Flex goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds and has an average consumption of 12.0 km/l in the city and 14.6 km/l on the road. Equipped with CVT, the crossover has a gearbox with long-life lubricating oil, and it is not necessary to complement or replace it throughout the gear’s useful life.

Fiat does not inform when this occurs in this CVT transmission, which has a simulation of seven gears, which can be changed manually on the lever or through paddle shifts on the steering wheel. In Sport mode, the different programming acts directly on steering, stability control, mapping and throttle.

In this way, the Sport mode alters the response time and gear changes, making even more use of the maximum power, thus allowing for a more sporty and dynamic playing. Being a small and supposedly light car, the Fiat Pulse T200 Flex will be an agile vehicle in everyday life.

This package, however, does not eliminate another option, the GSE Firefly 1.3 engine with 101 horsepower on gasoline and 109 horsepower on ethanol, which should be used in cheaper versions and with manual or CVT transmission to extend the Fiat Pulse’s reach in the market, since he has no internal competitor, thus avoiding a friendly fire. However, that should change with the arrival of the 376. The launch will be on the 19th of October.

Fiat Pulse 2022 – Photo Gallery