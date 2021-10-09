Figures show pandemic stabilized with vaccination in Brazil, but experts reinforce continued use of mask | Coronavirus

At deaths, hospitalizations and severe and mild cases of Covid-19 have suffered a expressive reduction in recent months in Brazil. According to experts heard by g1 , this trajectory is result of advances in vaccination and, in order for it to be maintained in the coming months, it must continue to be accompanied by other prevention measures, especially the use of masks.

Since the peak of the pandemic, the Moving average of deaths by Covid-19 dropped 86% in Brazil, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles. From 3,125 on April 12 to 438 this Thursday – the lowest mark since November 2020. The number shows the significant reduction in deaths caused by the coronavirus in recent months.

THE moving average of cases is also falling. At the last peak, on June 23, there were 77,295. This Friday, it went to 15,177.

Moving average of deaths and cases of Covid-19

Covid-19 deaths and cases in Brazilian municipalities

Severe cases and hospitalizations go in the same direction. According to the latest bulletin of the Covid-19 Observatory of Fiocruz, bed occupancy rates in the Covid-19 ICU for adults in the SUS have stabilized at low levels, below 50%.

Only Espírito Santo and Distrito Federal are on alert, with 75% and 83% occupancy, respectively.

Among the capitals, only four are in the intermediate alert zone: Porto Velho (65%), Vitória (73%), Rio de Janeiro (65%) and Porto Alegre (63%). The remaining 22 capitals are out.

Pandemic stabilization

“These new data represent the stabilization of the epidemic in Brazil, still at levels that need attention, as the circulation of people on the streets and the positive test results remain high”, states the Covid-19 Observatory of Fiocruz.

Fiocruz, as well as other specialists, claims that vaccination is largely responsible for this drop in disease indicators. But he emphasizes that it is necessary to maintain other prevention measures to avoid a new high, as happened in other countries, which no longer require the use of masks and were affected by the arrival of the Delta variant.

“Although of great importance, vaccination cannot be treated as the only measure necessary to interrupt the transmission of the virus among the population”, says the bulletin, signed by 10 experts from Fiocruz.

“It is essential that, at the same time, measures are taken to block the circulation of the virus.”

The epidemiologist Pedro Hallal, from UFPel, says that the priority is to prevent the advance of the Delta variant, which is more transmissible.

“Right now, our biggest enemy is the Delta variant,” says Hallal. “If we manage to prevent the Delta variant from generating a new increase in cases, we will be very close to winning the pandemic, if vaccination continues to advance.”

It lists the precautions needed to prevent a new growth of the pandemic and maintain the trajectory of the indexes:

Wear masks, especially indoors

Avoid agglomerations, especially if there is the presence of unvaccinated

Maintain hand hygiene, especially avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Vaccine and Covid-19: Do I need to wear a mask and avoid clumps even after getting vaccinated?

Epidemiologist Denise Garrett says that, after a year and a half of the pandemic, and with the advance of vaccination, people should focus on what is most important for prevention: the air they breathe.

“There is a care that should guide our decisions: it is the air that you breathe. Alcohol, gel, cleaning, have their role, of course. But the decisive point is the air. Do not share the air with other people”, says the who has worked for more than 20 years at the US Department of Health’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“The mask is essential indoors, where you don’t have the necessary air renewal. But if you’re walking on the beach, in the park, or eating with your family at a table outside the restaurant, you don’t have the same risk. ”

The use of masks must follow two rules: fit on the face and filtering capability. “It could be the best mask in the world. If it’s not fitted, it’ll blow air.”

In closed or crowded places, the ideal is to use PFF2/N95 type masks, which filter the air and protect the wearer. In the absence of this, the surgical procedure, which does not have the same protection. Other masks, such as cloth masks, do not protect the wearer but reduce transmission.

“Some mask is better than none. Cloth masks reduce the chance of one person with Covid-19 infecting another. But indoors it’s best to wear a PFF2 that fits tightly over the face.”

According to Denise, it is possible to think about flexibilization safely, as long as people follow these recommendations.

This Friday, Brazil reached 600,000 deaths from the disease.