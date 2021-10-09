Find out who can withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary bonus

Workers have funds and benefits guaranteed by the government in order to ensure the quality of life of these citizens. O PIS/Pasep salary allowance it is one of those benefits guaranteed by law to the worker.

The resources that promote this benefit come from the Worker’s Support Fund (FAT). The transfers are made, according to the period worked in the base year, for those who worked uninterruptedly for 12 months, they receive a minimum wage.

The payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, related to the base year 2020, was scheduled for June and July this year, but was postponed to 2022. The decision was a measure of the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) to use these resources in the Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit.

Who is entitled to the withdrawal of the salary bonus?

To receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, there are specific rules that enable the worker to receive benefit. Follow what they are:

The worker must be registered with the PIS for at least five years;

Proportionally, the worker must have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

It is necessary to have exercised paid activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation; and

The employer (Legal Person) must have correctly updated the employee’s registration data in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS)/eSocial.

Remembering that it is essential for the company to annually inform the information of its employees, through Rais on e-Social. If this is not done, the employer will need to send the workers’ list so that they are entered to receive the allowance.

How much can I receive from this benefit?

Currently, the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is made according to the months worked, in paid activity. Values ​​may vary between BRL 92.00 and BRL 1,100.00, in view of the current salary floor. Note the following relationships:

1 month worked – R$92.00;

2 months – R$184.00;

3 months – R$275.00;

4 months – BRL 367.00;

5 months – BRL 459.00;

6 months – R$ 550.00;

7 months – BRL 642.00;

8 months – R$734.00;

9 months – R$825.00;

10 months – BRL 917.00;

11 months – BRL 1,009.00;

12 months – R$ 1,100.00.

For workers who have a checking or savings account at Caixa, the PIS salary bonus payments are made automatically.