First Brazilian in Liga Inglesa, Mirandinha thrills with Newcastle sale: “Go fight for titles” | soccer

Francisco Ernandi Lima da Silva, or simply Mirandinha, carries the title of being the first Brazilian player to play in the Premier League (English League), back in the 1980s. Since then, he played for Palmeiras, Corinthians, the Brazilian team, in the Japanese football, among others, but still treasures the two seasons at Newcastle.

Aged 62 and currently coach of Rio Negro-AM, which plays in the second division of football in the Amazon, Mirandinha said he has a strong connection with the English team and was thrilled with the purchase of the club by an investment fund from Saudi Arabia in a negotiation that it was around 300 million pounds (R$ 2.2 billion).

– I think this sale is a dream that is being realized by the Newcastle fan, and I include myself in that fan, because I like the club and have many friendships there. With players, managers and fans who always come to me asking for an autograph or something along those lines – diss.

With the arrival of the Arab who is acquiring the club, it will be very important. Now Newcastle will fight for titles. I believe that from now on the club’s fans will feel supported and with the prospect of fighting for big things in football.” — Mirandinha, former Newcastle player

Mirandinha recalled that this is not the first sale of the Geordies club and that he even participated in the first sale of the club in 1988, when the club was still considered small.

– Well, I know Newcastle well. A millionaire from England who bought the club in 1988. At that time the transformation of the club began, which was a small club. The team grew and built a stadium, moved from downtown Newcastle to an area outside the city with a wonderful CT. After all that, he turned the club over to Mike Ashley who is the current president. Newcastle fans all these years has been having many difficulties, because the team is struggling not to fall, does not reach the finals and this brought a lot of wear and tear – he highlighted.

Mirandinha is currently a coach at Rio Negro, in Amazonas

The former player recalled with emotion his time at the English club, in which he wore the Newcastle shirt on 60 occasions and scored 21 goals. For him, being the first Brazilian to play in the Premier League is important because it has opened doors for other compatriots.

– I am the first Brazilian to act in the Premier League. That means a lot to me, it will be marked for life. English football gave me the opportunity to break a taboo that Brazilians didn’t play in the Premier League, only Argentines played. I played great games for Newcastle, and I broke this thing that Brazilians didn’t play in England. Today there is a large legion of Brazilians who play in the Premier League and this is gratifying – he said.

Mirandinha recalled his best moments with the shirt of the English club and classified his most important goals with the shirt of the club, against Liverpool and Manchester United.

– My best moments at the club were the three seasons I spent there, I scored many goals for the club. The important goals I scored were against Liverpool, in Liverpool, on Christmas Day, it was my goal from a penalty in the 47th half of the second half. Another important goal was when I scored two goals against Manchester United, when we faced them at Old Trafford. And the way I was received by the people of Newcastle, it was a joyful moment. My daughter was born in Newcastle in 1987, so all this represents a lot and has a very great value for my whole life – ended.

Mirandinha wearing the Newcastle shirt at Castelão stadium