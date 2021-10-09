Five people are executed on the border between Brazil and Paraguay; councilor and governor’s daughter are among the victims | Mato Grosso do Sul

Five people were executed in less than 24 hours in the border region between Brazil and Paraguay. Among the victims are Farid Charbell Badaoui Afif, 37, councilor of Ponta Porã, a southern Mato Grosso city that neighbors Pedro Juan Caballero, and Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, 21, daughter of the governor of Amambai state, Ronald Acevedo.
The Brazilian and Paraguayan police are investigating the murders and whether there is a relationship between them.
Alderman dead in Ponta Porã — Photo: Social networks
The first to be killed was the councilor, who had been elected by the DEM. He was executed on the afternoon of this Friday (08), when he was riding a bicycle. A few hours earlier, he posted a video on social media saying he would go with the vehicle in some offices.
According to the Civil Police, the shots that reached the councilor were fired by a person who was on a motorcycle. At the site, four 45-caliber ammunition were collected and at least one hit the parliamentarian, who died on the spot.
Police officers collected image recording equipment to analyze what was captured in relation to the execution.
Daughter of the governor of Amambai was killed with 14 shots — Photo: Social networks
According to the Paraguayan police, the four people killed early this morning on Saturday were shot as they left a nightclub. They were in a vehicle with plates from Paraguay and the shooters were in a pickup truck.
The suspects got out of the truck, approached the victim’s vehicle, fired and fled. All those shot died on the spot.
Car the victims were in — Photo: Social networks
The Paraguayans were killed in Pedro Juan:
- Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, 21 years old. Daughter of the governor of Amambai, Ronald Acevedo, she was hit by six shots.
- Omar Vicente Álvarez Grance, 32 years old. Known as “Bebeto”, he was hit by 31 shots.
And also the Brazilian ones:
- Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira, 22 years old. Born in Dourados, she was killed with 14 shots and
- Rhamye Jamilly Borges de Oliveira, aged 18, killed by 10 shots.