Fluminense renews with Luan Freitas until 2024, and defender receives a R$ 318 million fine | Rio de Janeiro

The information was first released by the newspaper “O Dia” and confirmed by the ge, which found that the youth’s severance penalty abroad was €50 million (about R$318 million).

– It is a pleasure to defend this club, where I was formed, it is a pleasure to be here now and to renew the contract. Now I’m focusing on training and games to always give my best for Fluminense – declared the defender in an interview on the club’s official website.

The defender, who has a Portuguese passport, was in no hurry to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe. To people close to him, he admitted that he would not want to leave Fluminense without playing at least one season in the pro. Luan made only one game for the tricolor main team, in his debut in this year’s Carioca. But he suffered a serious injury to his left foot, had to undergo surgery and was out of action for four months.

When he recovered, he started to play for the under-23 team to regain his rhythm and was first and captain in the category. Recently, he went down with John Kennedy and Matheus Martins to the decisive games of the State and Brazilian Under-20, where he was champion of Rio de Janeiro over Flamengo and in the national he beat the leader São Paulo away from home (Fluminense only depends on you in last round to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition).

Well-reviewed internally, Luan Freitas has already been cutting the line as a professional, and even with Matheus Ferraz at his disposal and Manoel recovered from injury, he was an option on the bench in the last two games, against Bragantino and Fortaleza. But the tendency is for him to return to the decisive game of the under-20 next Tuesday, at 15:15 (GMT), against Grêmio in Laranjeiras.

