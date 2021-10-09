Fluminense vs Atlético-GO: Probable squads, arbitration, embezzlement and more

After losing to Fortaleza at Maracanã and wasting the chance to enter the G6 of the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense will face Atlético-GO this Saturday, again at Maraca, to rehabilitate themselves in the competition. The match is scheduled for 4:30 pm and will be valid for the 25th round of the national tournament. In case of victory, the Warrior Team can move up some positions. It is currently in 9th place, with 32 points.

The Tricolor of coach Marcão will have the return of Martinelli, who is available after completing automatic suspension, but can start on the bench. On the bench, the coach will also have an option for forward John Kennedy, highlighted in the youth categories. Who is out is Gabriel Teixeira, injured, and Luan Freitas.

The defender renewed his contract with Flu this last Friday, until the end of 2024, but his new link was not registered in time in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) of the CBF. Fred, with foot pain, is doubtful, while Muriel, Cazares, Manoel, Ganso and Hudson are in the club’s medical department and are also absent.

Meanwhile, at Dragão, there is also a comeback: left-back Igor Cariús, embezzled in the defeat by Athletico-PR, is back after being suspended. Defender Lucas Halter, who suffered a serious injury to the Achilles tendon in his left foot, is expected to return only in 2022.

And you can bet on Fluminense in tonight’s duel, with the fans coming back. Through 1XBET, you can get a promotional code to do that naughty little feat. Click here and good luck. And for those who also enjoy a casino, look here and have fun.

Check out all the match information:

FLUMINENSE X ATHLETIC-GO

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 10/09/2021, at 4:30 pm (from Brasília)

Arbitration: Edina Alves Batista (SP), assisted by Neuza Ines Back (SP) and Leila Naiara da Cruz (DF)

Streaming: Rede Globo and Premiere

* O NETFLU will make audio-interactive broadcast on YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast through Facebook and Twitch

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Calegari (Samuel Xavier), Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato (Martinelli) and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista (Jhon Arias) and Fred (Bobadilla). Technician: Mark

Embezzlement: Gabriel Teixeira, Manoel, Ganso and Hudson (injured.

Hanging: Luccas Claro, Nino and Nonato.

ATHLETIC-GO: ​Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo, Wanderson and Éder; Willian Maranhão, Baralhas, Matheus Barbosa and João Paulo; Ronald, Zé Roberto and André Luís. Coach: Eduardo Souza

Embezzlement: Lucas Halter (injury to the left foot).

Hanging: João Paulo, Nathaniel, Wanderson and Baralhas.