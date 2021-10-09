Fluminense vs Atlético-GO: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Fluminense and Atlético-GO face off this Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 25th round of the Brazilian championship . Dreaming of Libertadores, Tricolor tries to recover from the defeat at home to Fortaleza last Wednesday. Just like Dragão, who stumbled at Athletico-PR in Goiânia and bets on his good record as a visitor to overtake the Cariocas in the table: five of the team’s seven victories in Serie A so far have been away from home.

📊 TABLE POSITIONS: Fluminense started the round in ninth position, with 32 points, and has remote chances of entering the G-6 this weekend. Athletic-GO, with 30, arrives in 11th place and can approach the classification zone for Pre-Libertadores in case of victory. Check out the Brasileirão table.

📺 TRANSMISSION: TV Globo broadcasts Fluminense x Atlético-GO live to RJ, MA, PI, PB and GO, with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr. and comments by Júnior and Grafite. Premiere also shows the match live with narration by Renata Silveira and commentary by Petkovic.

💳 TICKETS: It will be Fluminense’s second game open to the public since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Against Fortaleza, 3,231 fans were at Maracanã. In front of Atlético-GO, the load will again be 20 thousand tickets. Find out how to buy yours by clicking here (The city of Rio has updated its protocol, and those who already have the complete vaccine cycle do not need to undergo an antigen test).

⚽ RETROSPECT: In the history of the match, there are 19 games between the teams, with 11 wins for Fluminense, five triumphs for Atlético-GO and three draws. In the goals scored, there are 37 of the Tricolores against 18 of the Atleticans, totaling 55 goals.

Fluminense – technician: Marcao

The order in Laranjeiras is to win again at home, and Marcão should give continuity to the team that started the last two games and did well against Bragantino, but disappointed against Fortaleza. Fred felt pain in his foot, but he must play. The new features on the reserve bench are Martinelli, who returns from suspension and becomes available again; John Kennedy, sensation in the under-20, and Pedro Rangel, goalkeeper who was related to Muriel’s absence, injured.

Probable lineup of Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago, Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and Fred.

Who is out: Muriel, Cazares, Gabriel Teixeira (left thigh), Goose (right forearm) and Hudson (right knee).

Hanging: Luccas Claro, Nino and Nonato.

Atlético-GO – coach: Eduardo Souza

The red-black coach must make changes to the team that lost to Athletico-PR. Left-back Igor Cariús was suspended and disputed with Nathaniel. Oliveira and Gabriel Baralhas can also gain space in the starting lineup.

Probable lineup of Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson (Oliveira), Éder and Igor Cariús (Natanael); Gabriel Baralhas (Matheus Barbosa), Willian Maranhão and João Paulo; André Luís, Zé Roberto and Ronald.

Who is out: Marlon Freitas and Toró are in the medical department.

Hanging: Wanderson, João Paulo and Gabriel Baralhas.

