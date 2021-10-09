Forecast is 354 million doses of vaccines for 2022, says Queiroga

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Friday (8) that the folder guaranteed for 2022 a total of 354 million vaccines against Covid-19 to be applied to the population. At a press conference, the minister said that the immunization agents Cominarty (Pfizer) and AstraZeneca are guaranteed in the National Immunization Program (PNI).

“I want to ensure that we are even stronger for the year 2022, to carry out an even better consolidated campaign, because our preparation in 2021 has given us the country’s experience and capacity to produce vaccines with national IFA”, he said.

“We already have 354 million vaccines acquired or in advanced negotiations,” added Queiroga.

According to the minister, vaccines with definitive registration at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) were evaluated for the 2022 vaccination campaign. According to Queiroga, if Coronavac gets full approval from the health agency, it could be added to the 2022 national vaccination campaign.

“Brazil evaluated two vaccines that have a definitive registration with Anvisa, these vaccines are Cominarty and Astrazeneca, and these two vaccines have already been incorporated into the SUS and are very cost effective,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, so far the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 had 93.2% of the target audience vaccinated with the first dose and 61% are already with full vaccination.

Immunization in 2022

For 2022, the Ministry of Health plans to apply two more doses to the population over 60 years old, with an interval of six months; one more booster dose in the population up to 59 years old; and the possibility of expanding the campaign’s target audience.

According to the folder, the logic of vaccination in 2022 will no longer follow the criteria of priority groups and will follow immunization by decreasing age group.

(With information from Reuters)