Former Prevent Senior patient who survived the ‘Covid kit’ thrills senators at the CPI | National Newspaper

Covid’s CPI had this Thursday (7) a different climate, especially by the report of a Brazilian who survived using the “Covid kit” by Prevent Senior and was given up by doctors from the health plan operator. His testimony moved the senators.

The CPI decided to summon again the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. Senators considered that the government suspended the analysis of a technical report that condemns the drugs in the kit.

Conitec, the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System, an advisory body to the Ministry of Health, had scheduled the vote on a document with guidelines for the treatment of patients with Covid, a kind of protocol to be followed throughout the country .

The document recommends: not using azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine/chloroquine and ivermectin in patients suspected or diagnosed with Covid in outpatient treatment. And it highlights that, in an epidemic scenario, the allocation of resources should be prioritized for interventions with greater certainty of benefit, such as personal protective equipment, vaccines, interventions for ventilatory support for patients and drug therapies with proven effectiveness.

But, in a note, the Ministry of Health informed that the coordinator of the group of experts requested that the report be removed from the agenda due to the publication of new scientific evidence of the drugs under analysis.

The argument did not convince CPI senators. The vice president of the commission, senator Randolfe Rodrigues, from Rede, stated that the postponement was a decision taken by the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, at the behest of president Jair Bolsonaro.

“The President of the Republic is annoyed with Minister Marcelo Queiroga and determines, from the Palácio do Planalto, that this issue be removed from the Conitec agenda, even subverting the technical team, appointed by Minister Marcelo Queiroga himself. We cannot finish this CPI without Conitec giving a clear position on the ineffectiveness of chloroquine,” he said.

The CPI reacted to the postponement of the vote on the Conitec protocol by approving the summons of Minister Marcelo Queiroga to testify for the third time. The deposition was scheduled for the 18th, the day before the reading of the final report by senator Renan Calheiros, from the MDB.

This Thursday, the CPI returned to dealing with complaints against Prevent Senior. He heard a patient, Tadeu Frederico Andrade, and doctor Walter Correa de Souza Neto, who worked at the company for eight years. He is one of the authors of allegations that Prevent pressured doctors to prescribe medicines called “Covid kit”, which were proven to be ineffective in fighting the disease, as part of a study without patients’ consent, and concealed patient deaths by Covid. The operator denies the charges.

Reporter Renan Calheiros highlighted that the evidence is very strong.

“In this final stretch, we come across these macabre experiments with sad Nazi memory with human beings, who were transformed into guinea pigs, exposed to palliative treatments. If it depends on this rapporteur and this Parliamentary Inquiry Commission, they will pay dearly for their crimes. They and all the public agents who contributed through action, omission, negligence and incompetence”, he said.

The patient Tadeu Andrade reported that, when he presented the first symptoms of Covid, in December of last year, he had a teleconsultation with a Prevent physician and, even without the exam to prove contagion by the virus, he received the “Covid kit” at home. . The drugs didn’t help and Tadeu had to be rushed to the ICU.

“This ICU period lasted practically, more or less, about 30 days, when one of my daughters receives a phone call informing me that I would start having palliative care. I would be given a morphine bomb and all my survival equipment in the ICU would be turned off. Even if I had a cardiac arrest, I would have a recommendation not to have resuscitation,” he said.

The family did not give up fighting against Prevent’s guidance and for Thaddeus’ life. Still, the doctor insisted. It prescribed palliative care, adopted only when there is no chance of a cure by medicine.

“My daughter didn’t agree, over the phone. This was around noon, this phone call. It so happens that, at 2:54 pm, that same doctor, Daniella, inserts, in my medical record, the beginning of palliative care, palliative care, without the family’s authorization. And, at the end, she says the following in this medical record – which is already in the hands of the CPI, it is even in the hands of the Public Ministry as well, the one in São Paulo. She writes: ‘In contact with her daughter Mayra, she understood and agreed’. That’s a lie, my family didn’t agree,” said Tadeu.

According to him, three Prevent doctors even presented a false medical record to convince the family. But the relatives threatened to go to court and hired a private doctor to supervise the care.

“My family no longer trusted the structure and this doctor was a true supervisor of the procedures. I think I’m alive too because of him,” he said.

Thrilled, CPI senators accused Prevent Senior of putting patients on palliative care to cut costs.

Rogério Carvalho (PT/SE): They practiced palliative care, it was not palliative care; palliative care, which is a form of militancy and acting as an institutional rule to eliminate patients who could stay in hospital longer and generate a higher cost.

Otto Alencar (PSD/BA): You can’t not be moved by someone who recovered from death row, honestly.

Former Prevent Senior doctor Walter Correa said Thaddeus is not an isolated case.

“When you were hospitalizing a patient, you were already being pressured by that doctor, who was the guardian, the head of the duty: ‘What’s up? Have you ever palliated this patient?’ ‘No, but I think he’s…’, ‘No, I don’t think he’s viable, you won’t ask for ICU, it’s an infirmary because we’re already going to palliate. Talk to the family, talk to the family and put him on palliative care’. What matters more is the management of resources, and not the patient, where the company’s culture is very leniency with this type of thing. If you palliate, ‘ah, you did, it was about time, you were old,'” said Walter Correa.

CPI vice president, Randolfe Rodrigues, from Rede, praised Walter and Tadeu’s courage.

“Defending life cannot have two sides. Defending fundamental values ​​enshrined in the Constitution, such as public health, there are no two sides to this”, he said.

Senators from the government’s riot police took little part in the testimony, and when they spoke, they tried to disqualify the doctor’s denunciations, which provoked revolt from the opposition senators and the lawyers who accompanied the deponents.

The session followed with many expressions of support for their behavior. Tadeu Andrade became emotional again.

“Medicine is a place to be exercised by people who love life. And we haven’t seen that in this Prevent Senior. So, Mr. Thaddeus, may God give you many years of life and may you, when you get home, hug your daughters and give them all the love in the world you can, because it was their love that saved their lives of the lord. Because if you left it in the hands of those who make up this Bolsonaro government mentality, you would be dead. Just as hundreds of thousands of Brazilians died because of this view that this segment that says it is not corrupt, that says it all, but has no dignity and has no respect or love for life and is not in this public activity to defend the greater good of a nation, of a people, which is the life of its citizens”, said Rogério Carvalho.

In a statement, Prevent Senior denied having started palliative treatment without authorization from Tadeu Andrade’s family. The company said that, given the patient’s worsening, a doctor suggested the adoption of palliative care, but that treatment was not started because there was no agreement from one of Tadeu’s daughters, and that he received and still receives all the support necessary to overcome to Covid and the sequels.

About the complaint of the doctor Walter Correa Neto, Prevent Senior said that he did not present facts to the CPI, but false narratives. He repeated that he denies and repudiates the allegations, which he classified as unfounded, based on messages edited or taken out of context. He also said he vehemently contests the charge that the company’s doctors opt for palliative care to kill patients and save resources.

Prevent accused Walter Correa of ​​being part of a group that tried to sign millionaire agreements so that the accusations would not be taken to the CPI.

Regarding the senators’ statements, Prevent said that it disagrees and that it will collaborate so that technical bodies investigate the accusations and the truth be re-established.

This Thursday, the executive director of the company, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, testified to the Civil Police of São Paulo in the investigation into alleged threats by Prevent to doctor Walter Correa. On the way out, he spoke with reporter Wallace Lara and denied the charge.

Pedro Benedito: There is no defense. The defense is to expose the entire recording and then everyone can have access, especially the Court, so that everything is clear and this discomfort caused in my life and in the lives of all patients, what is happening with Prevent Senior for an equal citizen whoever is making the claim be cleared.

