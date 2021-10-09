Fortaleza x Flamengo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and match refereeing | brazilian series a

Fortaleza and Flamengo face each other this Saturday, at 7pm, for round 25 of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls at 7pm at Arena Castelão with public presence .

+ Check the Series A table

Fortaleza won again in the last round and wants to surprise again. In a direct duel against Flamengo, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda wants to prove that the bad phase was gone and, at home, win the three points. The Lion will have a marathon of games in October, between Serie A and Copa do Brasil. Therefore, the Argentine coach can promote changes between the holders.

In second place with 39 points and two games less than the leader Atlético, Flamengo will play again very depleted, but hopes to win again after the draw with Bragantino in the last round. In the first round, the red-black team won by 2-1 in Gerson’s farewell.

+ Streaming: Premiere broadcasts, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by PVC and Paulo Nunes.

+ Real time: O ge follow everything in real time clicking here.

Fortaleza – coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Benevenuto is Vojvoda’s only embezzlement for the match. Jussa can be improvised in position, or Jackson can be used in the 11. Bruno Melo can also be improvised in defense to release Jussa into volance. The attacking duo should be different from the last game, with the return of David and Robson ahead.

hanging: Felipe Alves, Titi, Jussa, Ronald, Mateus Vargas, Robson, Igor Torres.

Who is out: Nobody in the DM. Benevenuto is suspended after the third yellow card.

Probable team: Felipe Alves, Tinga, Titi and Jussa; Pikachu, Ronald, Éderson, Mateus Vargas and Crispim; David and Robson

3 out of 5 Probable Stronghold against Flamengo — Photo: ge Probable fortress against Flamengo — Photo: ge

+ See more news from Fortaleza

Flamengo – coach Renato Gaucho

The tendency is for the team to have at least two changes in relation to the game against Bragantino, with Diego Alves and Filipe Luís returning to the starting 11th. There is a doubt whether Renato, who still has a lot of embezzlement, will make any changes in midfield.

Probable team: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Renê; Arão, Thiago Maia (Michael), Andreas Pereira, Vitinho, Bruno Henrique and Pedro.

4 out of 5 Flamengo’s likely squad to face Fortaleza — Photo: ge Flamengo’s likely squad to face Fortaleza — Photo: ge

Who is out: Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Isla (called up for the qualifiers); David Luiz, Gustavo Henrique and Diego Ribas treat muscle injuries in the thigh.

Hanging: Vitinho and Diego Ribas.

+ See more news from Flamengo