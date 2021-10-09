France Football Announces Thirty Ballon d’Or finalists; see the names

The French magazine France Football released, this Friday, the 30 finalists of the Golden Ball Award, given to the best player in the world of the year. Among the names on the list, Messi, CR7, five Chelsea players, Champions League champion and Neymar, the only Brazilian among the candidates, stand out.
In addition to the Bola de Ouro award, France Football also has the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 in the world, the Yashin Trophy, which awards the best goalkeeper in the world – Ederson is the only Brazilian on the list – and finally , the female Golden Ball.
SEE THE THIRTY FINALISTS (ADD ORDER)
Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
N’golo Kanté – Chelsea
Erling Braut Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
Leonardo Bonucci – Youth
Mason Mount – Chelsea
Harry Kane – Tottenham
Gianluigi Donnarumma – PSG
Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
Nicolò Barella – Inter Milan
Lionel Messi – PSG
Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
Pedri – Barcelona
Luka Modric – Real Madrid
Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
Neymar – PSG
Ruben Dias – Manchester City
Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan
Simon Kjaer – Milan
Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
Jorginho – Chelsea
Mohammed Salah – Liverpool
César Azpilicueta – Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United
Gerard Moreno – Villarreal
Phil Foden – Manchester City
Kylian Mbappé – PSG
Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid