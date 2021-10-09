France Football Announces Thirty Ballon d’Or finalists; see the names

The French magazine France Football released, this Friday, the 30 finalists of the Golden Ball Award, given to the best player in the world of the year. Among the names on the list, Messi, CR7, five Chelsea players, Champions League champion and Neymar, the only Brazilian among the candidates, stand out.

In addition to the Bola de Ouro award, France Football also has the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 in the world, the Yashin Trophy, which awards the best goalkeeper in the world – Ederson is the only Brazilian on the list – and finally , the female Golden Ball.

SEE THE THIRTY FINALISTS (ADD ORDER)

Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City

N’golo Kanté – Chelsea

Erling Braut Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

Leonardo Bonucci – Youth

Mason Mount – Chelsea

Harry Kane – Tottenham

Gianluigi Donnarumma – PSG

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

Raheem Sterling – Manchester City

Nicolò Barella – Inter Milan

Lionel Messi – PSG

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

Pedri – Barcelona

Luka Modric – Real Madrid

Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Neymar – PSG

Ruben Dias – Manchester City

Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan

Simon Kjaer – Milan

Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

Jorginho – Chelsea

Mohammed Salah – Liverpool

César Azpilicueta – Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

Gerard Moreno – Villarreal

Phil Foden – Manchester City

Kylian Mbappé – PSG

Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid