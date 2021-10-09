Fred records video and asks Fluminense fans not to boo during games: “It hurts your soul” | Rio de Janeiro

The 2-0 loss to Fortaleza frustrated the reunion of Fluminense with your fans. And something that bothered the players a lot was the boos that started after the first goal conceded, at the beginning of the second half. This Friday morning, the eve of the game against Atlético-GO, again at Maracanã, Fred decided to record a message for the fans. The captain and tricolor idol published a video in mode stories of the “Instagram” (see the video below) and asked whoever is in the stands to encourage from start to finish, leaving it to boo after the match, if applicable:

In a video, Fred apologizes and asks for support from the tricolor fans

– Speak, twisted tricolor. Good Morning. I know that our reunion with you was not nearly the way we expected and that you deserve it. We were very anxious wanting to give this victory to you, unfortunately it didn’t happen the way we wanted. But what remains for us now is to look ahead, we have an important game tomorrow. In all this time I had and I have the honor of wearing Fluzão’s shirt, I almost never came to ask you for anything. In fact, I’ve always stopped by to show my gratitude, to thank you for the affection and respect you’ve always had for me. This time it’s different, I’m here as team captain to ask everyone who will be at Maracanã tomorrow to encourage us from start to finish.

“I, as captain, every time a player boo hurts my soul. Not only me, but every player of ours that’s there. We know we’re one, he put on Fluminense’s shirt, we’re one. So we need to of your support, and we need to go to this Libertadores next year, it’s the place Fluminense has to be every year.”

1 of 3 Fred celebrates with fans at Maracanã in 2014 — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Fred celebrates with the fans at Maracanã in 2014 — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

In a long speech, Fred used as an example the improbable run of 2009, when Fluminense had a 99% mathematical chance of relegation in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship and even so managed to escape. For shirt 9, it was the result of chemistry with the fans:

– You were instrumental in our run in 2009, which no one believed, but you played together. It was a limited team and became unbeatable. It was like that in 2010, in 2012. You change history, you are our lungs in the stands. And I, as captain, promise to charge all players at the most, I will charge myself, so that we can do it differently. So, guys, if there’s going to be booing, let it be at the end of the game. I hope you don’t have to, you know you are sovereign, you are the heart of the club, without you Fluminense would not exist.

– But our goal is to go to Libertadores next year, and we get much closer when we have you on our side from start to finish. There will be a certain moment in the match that we’re going to be suffering, it’s going to be difficult, but you’re pushing us, encouraging us, we’ll recover faster. It was like that in 2009, and I say that there were people within that cast who didn’t believe, and you made them believe. We looked for that sprint to then reach the title of 2010 and 2012.

“I know what I’m talking about, I know how strong you are, that’s why I’m here making this very special request, because I know it’s necessary for us. So, guys, encourage us until the end, because that way we’ll be very closer to this victory. Each warrior who puts on this shirt, that you can encourage from start to finish, regardless of name, personal taste of each one. He has put on our shirt, becomes one with us and can be joining forces. Together, we’re so much stronger. We’re together and we’ve always been together, okay?”

2 of 3 Fluminense fans went from partying to revolt in their reunion with the team — Photo: Andre Durão / ge Fluminense fans went from partying to revolt in their reunion with the team — Photo: Andre Durão / ge

In the defeat to Fortaleza, the fans continued to encourage the team after the first goal they conceded, but began to boo Danilo Barcelos, who is contested by many tricolors since he was hired and conceded the corner of the first goal. After the second ball in the net, the “love ended”, and the fans who were at Maracanã started to boo other players, such as Gabriel Teixeira and Lucca, screamed “shameless team”, called Marcão a “dumb” when he called Samuel Xavier and cursed president Mário Bittencourt and businessman Eduardo Uram, who has some players at the club.

Fluminense’s official Instagram profile reposted Fred’s video, echoing the request for shirt 9. Tricolor returns to play at Maracanã this Saturday, when it hosts Atlético-GO at 4:30 pm (GMT), for the 25th round of Brazilian championship. Tickets are now on sale (click here and learn the step by step to buy), again with cargo for up to 20 thousand people.

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: