FURIA and paiN will not have guerri and elllll in the Major due to punishments linked to the “coach bug” | DRAFT5

The scandal that became known as the “coach bug” continues to haunt FURY and paiN Gaming. Classified for the PGL Stockholm Major 2021, Brazilian teams will not be able to count on coaches Nicholas “⁠warrior” Nogueira and Bruno “⁠ellllll⁠” Ono during the matches, because of the punishments they received at the time for Sports Integrity Commission (ESIC) and Valve. The problem was recalled by journalist Roque Marques Neto, this Thursday (7).