FURIA and paiN will not have guerri and elllll in the Major due to punishments linked to the “coach bug” | DRAFT5

The scandal that became known as the “coach bug” continues to haunt FURY and paiN Gaming. Classified for the PGL Stockholm Major 2021, Brazilian teams will not be able to count on coaches Nicholas “⁠warrior” Nogueira and Bruno “⁠ellllll⁠” Ono during the matches, because of the punishments they received at the time for Sports Integrity Commission (ESIC) and Valve. The problem was recalled by journalist Roque Marques Neto, this Thursday (7).

guerri and ellll were some of the more than 30 coaches punished in the investigation promoted by the entity to find out which professionals abused the bug present in Counter-Strike’s spectator mode. At the time, ESIC applied punishments ranging from 3 to 36 months, with the FURIA commander receiving a four-month penalty for two cases found and the PAN command for three cases.

The Demerits, for those who don’t remember, was a “formula” made by ESIC based on the frequency of bug abuse and the duration of the abuse. guerri received five demerits and ellllll six points – see the full table by clicking here.