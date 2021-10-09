Gabigol, from Flamengo, mocks Vampeta’s statement and jokes with Tite: ‘Worst person’ | Flamengo



Publication by Gabigol mocking Vampeta’s statement that the player would be the “worst person” with whom Tite has ever trained – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 10/8/2021 2:58 PM

Rio – With his typical celebration with flexed arms and a shout, center forward Gabriel celebrated his goal for the Brazilian national team against Venezuela, the second of the 3-1 victory, on Thursday night, in Caracas, in the qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup. After the match, at dawn this Friday, the athlete made an ironic post on social networks.

In a photo celebrating the goal with Tite, in the caption of “stories” on his Instagram, Gabriel wrote: “Worst person” and a pensive-faced emoji. The publication was a way of answering the ex-wheel Vampeta, now a commentator for radio Jovem Pan, in São Paulo, who a few days ago said the coach of the Brazilian team does not like the Flamengo player.

“Gabigol is only called up by Tite by public opinion. By Tite, Gabigol was very far away. Tite said he is the worst player he’s ever worked as a person. Tite told a guy and the guy told me and the guy works with us here at Pan,” said Vampeta at the time.

Gabriel scored the turning point and helped the Brazilian team to win another one in the qualifiers. In a play by Vinicius Junior, ex-Flemish, the forward went for the rebound, but suffered a penalty inside the small area. The player himself went to the collection and converted the penalty.

The center forward again scored for Brazil, after passing six blank games – four of them as a starter. The last time he had hit the net was just against Venezuela, in a 3-0 victory in this year’s Copa America.

Brazil returns to the field this Sunday, at 6 pm (GMT), against Colombia, in Barranquilla. The duel is valid for the fifth round and should have taken place in March this year, but was postponed due to the new coronavirus pandemic.