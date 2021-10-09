Galaxy S22 Ultra gains conceptual image and video based on leaks; Look

Amidst the whirlwind of leaks of the newest cell phones, it is always good to have a vision that summarizes the main aspects known so far about the smartphone. For now designer Waqar Khan has ventured a concept for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra based on what we know so far. This phone has a camera hole centered on the front panel and you can also see the screen curved to the sides and that the top and bottom corners are flat, with thin bezels, in a metal and glass frame.

Between the two leaked rear camera looks, the designer opted for the one that brings all the cameras on the same island, standing out from the rear of the device. The S Pen is part of the set here, and can be pulled from the bottom of the phone. This Galaxy S22 Ultra concept also includes an S Pen dock, a USB-C port and speakers in the lower region. As for color options, the designer shows several alternatives, including black, red, pink and purple.