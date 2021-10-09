Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 start to be sold in Brazil

This Friday (8), Samsung finally starts selling its new folding cell phones, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, in Brazil. The models, launched internationally at the end of August, reach the domestic market with greater durability and performance, in addition to offering new ways to interact with digital content on their screens.

The new folding models have undergone several Bureau Veritas-certified quality tests to ensure the longevity of their features. In this context, for example, the presence of the resistant Gorilla Glass Victus and the new iteration of the stretchable PET film stand out, which offers an improvement of up to 80% in durability with the optimized layers on the internal screen of cell phones, when compared to the predecessor lines.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, the biggest news is possibly its compatibility with the S Pen, Samsung’s smart pen. The accessory, which seeks to help with everyday tasks, was redesigned to work without harming the model’s internal screen. The feat was achieved through a “retractable tip” mechanism, which can be activated at the user’s discretion.

New Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G has S Pen compatibility. (Source: Samsung / Disclosure)Source: Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, in turn, also leaves nothing to be desired and seeks to offer a superior experience in media consumption, without giving up portability. Its compact design allows the model to fit neatly in the pocket when closed and also allows quick viewing of notifications through its external screen. With a competent camera set, the model can be used versatilely with Flex Mode, making it easy to record photos and videos from new angles.

Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G are already available for sale in Brazil, in different color options, with prices starting at R$12,799 and R$6,999, respectively. Check out more about the models by clicking here.