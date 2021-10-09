Galo tries to get BH to release the mandatory Covid-19 test for fans at Mineirão – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético



Atlético is trying, with the Belo Horizonte City Hall, that fans with full immunization against covid-19 (two doses or a single dose vaccine) do not need to test negative for coronavirus in the team’s games at Mineirão.

Currently, the established protocol requires testing within 72 hours before the match for the entire audience present in the stadium. The information is from reporter Claudio Rezende, from Itatiaia Radio.

As an argument for the release, Galo is based on protocols established in other cities, such as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. In these places, the fan does not need to test negative for covid-19.

Behind the scenes at Atlético, there is an understanding that the release of mandatory testing would benefit the fan’s trip to Mineirão, since the current cost of going to the team’s games ends up getting higher, when adding the ticket and test prices.

In addition, Atlético also claimed an increase in the percentage of public released in the stadium, which currently stands at 30%. The club is also based on the decisions of other states. In Rio de Janeiro, for example, Flamengo already has 50% public release at Maracanã.

In São Paulo, from October 15th, this percentage will also be the same, and by the beginning of November, 100% of the stadium capacity will be released.