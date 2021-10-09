Galvo Bueno has a drastic cut in his salary and starts to earn much less

the sports announcer
Galvo Bueno
, considered the main name of the country, suffered a salary cut in the
TV Globo
of about 80%.
The narrator received R$ 5 million monthly from the Rio station before the agreement with the channel.
According to columnist information
Leo Days
, from the newspaper
metropolis
, now, the professional will receive around R$ 800 thousand.
According to the publication, due to the sudden drop, the station’s attitude would have caused surprise behind the scenes of the
Globe Studios
, since the employee of the house is one of the best known names on Brazilian television.
Also according to the journalist,
Galvo
would be very dissatisfied with the reduction.
Including,
good
completes 40 years of
Globe
in this year. It is worth mentioning that the sports presenter has already participated in the coverage of 10
world Cups
and always remembered for eternalizing moments, such as the narration of the four-time champion of the
Brazilian national team
of football, in
1994
, the penta, in
2002
,
and the pilot’s victories
Ayrton Senna
, in Formula 1,
Acelino Pop Freitas
, better known as
pop
in boxing and the historic achievement of
Rebecca Andrade
, who won a gold medal in the
Tokyo Olympic Games
, in
2021
, among other unforgettable moments of Brazilian sport.