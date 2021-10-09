Galvo Bueno has a drastic cut in his salary and starts to earn much less

The sports narrator Galvo Bueno (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

the sports announcer



Galvo Bueno



, considered the main name of the country, suffered a salary cut in the



TV Globo



of about 80%.

The narrator received R$ 5 million monthly from the Rio station before the agreement with the channel.

According to columnist information



Leo Days



, from the newspaper



metropolis



, now, the professional will receive around R$ 800 thousand.

According to the publication, due to the sudden drop, the station’s attitude would have caused surprise behind the scenes of the



Globe Studios



, since the employee of the house is one of the best known names on Brazilian television.

Also according to the journalist,



Galvo



would be very dissatisfied with the reduction.

Including,



good



completes 40 years of



Globe



in this year. It is worth mentioning that the sports presenter has already participated in the coverage of 10



world Cups



and always remembered for eternalizing moments, such as the narration of the four-time champion of the



Brazilian national team



of football, in



1994



, the penta, in



2002



,





and the pilot’s victories



Ayrton Senna



, in Formula 1,



Acelino Pop Freitas



, better known as



pop



in boxing and the historic achievement of



Rebecca Andrade



, who won a gold medal in the



Tokyo Olympic Games



, in



2021



, among other unforgettable moments of Brazilian sport.