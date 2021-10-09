Game may not have open world

A fan found that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will have less and less a world open to exploration, similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Although the trailers convey this impression, journalist Joe Merrick did an in-depth search of the game’s maps, and revealed on his Twitter that the Obsidian Flatlands site has an exploration limit, dashed in green.

It is coming increasingly clear that Pokémon Legends Arceus may not be full open world but rather segmented open areas like Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Monster Hunter etc. separated into different areas like the Wild Area/Crown Tundra did I’m fine with this really. pic.twitter.com/llpCUUvQGx — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) September 30, 2021

Thus, Pokémon Legends: Arceus may have open areas like in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 or Monster Hunter, being possible to explore the game for a long time, but there will be restrictions.

Merrick’s followers thought the information was good, as a smaller open map avoids a colossal amount of performance issues, as the software would need to double the ability to render textures in scenarios etc. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be released on Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

