Game may not have open world

A fan found that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will have less and less a world open to exploration, similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Although the trailers convey this impression, journalist Joe Merrick did an in-depth search of the game’s maps, and revealed on his Twitter that the Obsidian Flatlands site has an exploration limit, dashed in green.
Thus, Pokémon Legends: Arceus may have open areas like in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 or Monster Hunter, being possible to explore the game for a long time, but there will be restrictions.
Merrick’s followers thought the information was good, as a smaller open map avoids a colossal amount of performance issues, as the software would need to double the ability to render textures in scenarios etc. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be released on Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.
