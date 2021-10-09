Gasoline and cooking gas become more expensive as of this Saturday | Economy

Gasoline and cooking gas will become more expensive for distributors as of this Saturday (9). The increase practiced by Petrobras is 7.2 on each product.

According to the company, the average price of gasoline goes from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of R$ 0.20 per liter.

For LPG, the average price goes from R$ 3.60 to R$ 3.86 per kg, equivalent to R$ 50.15 per 13 kg cylinder, reflecting an average readjustment of R$ 0.26 per kg.

Petrobras announces readjustment in gasoline and cooking gas prices

Considering the mandatory mixture of 27% anhydrous ethanol and 73% A gasoline for the composition of the gasoline sold at the service stations, Petrobras’ share in the price of gasoline at the pump is now R$ 2.18 per liter on average, the which corresponds to an increase of R$ 0.15 per liter.

Petrobras has not announced a price adjustment for other fuels. In late September, the state-owned company readjusted the diesel price by 8.89%, after 85 days of stable fuel prices.

According to data from the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) released this Friday by the IBGE, in the last 12 months until September, gasoline rose 39.6% in the country and bottled gas advanced 34, 67%.

Petrobras Justifications



In its announcement, Petrobras highlighted that it applies the readjustment on LPG “after 95 days with stable prices, in which the company avoided the immediate transfer to internal prices of external volatility caused by cyclical events”. As for gasoline A, the stability period was 58 days, according to the company.

The company said the rise reflects the international levels of oil prices, “impacted by the limited supply against the growth of world demand”, and the exchange rate, “given the strengthening of the dollar globally”.

According to Petrobras, these adjustments “are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions.”

Oil and dollar at higher levels

The explanation for the increase in fuel prices lies in several factors, but mainly in the value of oil and the exchange rate.

The dollar and the price of oil have had more influence on fuel prices in Brazil since 2016, when Petrobras started to practice the International Parity Price (PPI), which is guided by fluctuations in the international market.

This Friday, the price of a barrel of Brent oil – an international benchmark – closed above at US$ 81, renewing quotations since the end of 2018. At the beginning of the year, the average price was below US$ 65.

The dollar reached R$ 5.5151.

Understand what caused the price of fuel to rise so much in recent times

In the formation of the price of gasoline, there is also the cost of ethanol, which must be added to gasoline. The bill also includes the costs and profit margins of distributors and resellers, and taxes: federal and ICMS, which is state.

The prices charged at the bombs became a reason for a clash between the president and the governors. Bolsonaro has publicly demanded that states reduce the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) so that gasoline and diesel prices fall.

This week, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) defended a change in the way of calculating the ICMS charge on fuels in an attempt to reduce the price of gasoline and diesel. But state finance secretaries see the proposal as a “patch” and a “tweak” that, they say, will not solve the fuel price problem and will still cause the states to lose revenue.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that the government was discussing the possibility of capitalizing a fuel price stabilization fund with shares in the state-owned Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA) or with shares that the BNDES has in Petrobras .