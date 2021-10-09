Giovanna Antonelli and Murilo Benício are in Altas Horas

A great success in teledramaturgy in Brazil and around the world, O Clone is back on the grid of TV Globo, in Vale A Pena See Again. And to talk about the return of the soap opera, Serginho Groisman receives High hours this Saturday (9), the interpreters of the protagonists of the plot that marked generations.

Giovana Antonelli and Murilo Benício – Jade and Lucas in the series – meet again in the program. Giovanna talks about the selection process for the role and remembers that she met Murilo in the essays. According to the actress, the two could not hold back their laughter in the recording of scenes, not even the most dramatic ones. Murilo also reveals that he accepted the invitation to Gloria Perez’s novel straight away and praises the visionary look of the author.

To mark the month of the anniversary of Altas Horas, in October, the program re-exhibits excerpts from important moments in its history, such as articles, musicals and interviews already carried out in the attraction. This Saturday is the turn of Sandy and Junior fans to go wild with Linha do Tempo, a series of special interviews recorded with people with whom Serginho had an intersection in his life.

Since the theme is celebration, with Children’s Day arriving, the date was the subject of conversation among the guests: Giovanna Antonelli says she has worked since she was little and Murilo remembers her close family, with four brothers. Zé Neto and Cristiano, on the other hand, tell that they have known each other since they were 3 years old and that, although they are not blood brothers, they have a very strong syntony. Both are parents and have children of similar ages.

In addition to the country duo, Duda Beat is on this week’s program presenting some of her hits. The singer talks about the aesthetic labels imposed by society and emphasizes the importance of self-knowledge and self-esteem.

Duda also explains the origin of her artistic name: Beat comes from Mangue Beat, a cultural movement born in Recife. She reveals that, before finding herself in music, she went through Medicine and Social Science courses, but the idea of ​​art came through Meditation, which illuminated this path.

Speaking of paths, journalist Anne Lottermann is another guest of Groisman. In the attraction, she tells of her professional path that began when she was still a teenager, when she left home, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul, and went to work. He went through fashion and teaching until he reached journalism.

His debut was as a reporter on GloboNews in a link on Jornal das Dez with André Trigueiro. From there, he acted in several coverages, including police officers. Mother of two boys, she melts and says she learns a lot from them. Anne still surprises the guests by releasing her voice in the program, singing excerpts from Canto Alegretense.

Also at Altas Horas, Bruna Lombardi reveals that she will speak for the first time about the secrets of her much talked about beauty. About to launch a book and a course on the subject, the actress says that the great recipe is happiness.

She has lost track of how many years she has been married to actor Carlos Alberto Riccelli, but she emphasizes that the relationship is built on a daily basis. Bruna, who can be seen in Roda de Fogo – available on Globoplay – comments that the soap opera was a milestone for the time because it dealt with corruption and white-collar crime.

Altas Horas is presented and directed by Serginho Groisman, directed by Adriana Ferreira, and airs on Saturdays, after Vai que Cola.