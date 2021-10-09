Globo dismisses Nathalia Dill after 14 years and actress is devastated

Hired by Globo since 2007 when she debuted on TV in Malhação, Nathalia Dill did not have her contract renewed by the network.

The actress, who made 12 soap operas in 14 years, is devastated because she hoped to renew her relationship with Globo. Known for her professionalism, Nathalia didn’t get involved in any controversy in all these years, she never said no to any work and insisted on being on the air.

Other than that, she is a talented actress and very available to promote the productions she was in.

Mother of little Eva, 9 months old, and always very discreet, Nathalia even started to be more active on social media after being released. Is that people inside Globo believe that her “discretion” and little engagement was one of the reasons for her not having been in the station’s fixed casting.