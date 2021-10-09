Government announces release of fans in Bahia stadiums

The fans from Bahia and Vitória can celebrate: the return of the public to the stadiums was authorized by the state government. The statement was made by Governor Rui Costa, in the early evening of Friday (8). According to him, the release will be published in the Official Gazette this Saturday (9).

“After a meeting with the Health Department this Friday, we decided to authorize the fans to return to Bahia stadiums, respecting the maximum limit of 30% of capacity. Fans will be required to wear a mask, who must prove COMPLETE IMMUNIZATION against Covid- 19”, explained Rui Costa.

“The details will be in the Official Gazette tomorrow, when the measure starts to take effect. The sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited in stadiums, which must respect the protocols adopted worldwide. The flexibility was possible due to the current rates of the pandemic in Bahia “, completed.

With this measure, Bahia will be able to count on the presence of its fans in the duel against Palmeiras, next Tuesday (12), at 21:30, at Fonte Nova. The tricolor has been organizing for the return of the public and has started a register so that members can inform their health and vaccination conditions.

As only 30% of Fonte Nova’s capacity was released, at this first moment the members with guaranteed access who are up to date with the monthly fee will have priority to follow the tricolor games.

Already Vitória, which takes Confiança this Saturday (9), in Barradão, by Serie B, will not have a public in this duel, since there is not enough time to enable the presence of fans and organization of health protocols. Thus, the tendency is for the red-black team to meet with Leão on Saturday (23), when the team hosts Brasil-RS, for the 31st round.

Bahian clubs were awaiting public release. In Serie A, Bahia was the last to receive authorization. Because of this, the tricolor had the game against Ceará, for the 23rd round, postponed to the next 27th. The mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, had already signaled as positive for the opening of the stadiums. All that was missing was the ok from the state government.

Bahia and Vitória have been playing for a year and seven months without the presence of the fans. The public in the stadiums was banned at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. In addition to the support in the stands, the return means a relief in the coffers of the teams, who have been struggling to pay the bills for the season.