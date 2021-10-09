Grazi Massafera poses with her daughter with Cauã and resemblance surprises

Actress Grazi Massafera enchanted by appearing alongside her daughter with Cauã Reymond, girl Sofia

The actress Grazi Massafera appeared alongside her daughter with her ex-husband, the actor Cauã Reymond. Mother and daughter appeared with their faces side by side. In the beautiful photo, the famous mom and her daughter were also very smiling.

Grazi Massafera and Cauã Reymond are very discreet about their daughter and show few records with the girl. But the actress made an exception and showed this beautiful photo with her daughter at her side.

In front of the photo, many internet users were surprised by the similarity between mother and daughter. “The face of one, the face of the other. Too beautiful”, commented one Internet user. And an internet user also commented: “Sofia is just like Mom! They are both very beautiful!”. A netizen said: “I think Sofia is a mixed bag. She has mommy’s eyes and daddy’s face shape.”

Many netizens also praised the mother and daughter. “I don’t even know what to say about noticing so much love and beauty. May God always bless”, commented one Internet user. And another internet user commented: “How beautiful! May God protect you with great health!”. Another internet user also stated: “You are two beautiful!”.

The actors Grazi Massafera and Cauã Reymond separated when Sofia was a year old. However, since then the ex-couple have maintained a good relationship. They have shared custody of their daughter. And Grazi also has a good relationship with Cauã’s current wife and her daughter’s stepmother, digital influencer Mariana Goldfarb.

Recently, Grazi’s relationship with actor Caio Castro ended after two and a half years of relationship. And now, the actor surprised when talking for the first time about the breakup during participation in Monkey Cast. He was asked: “Why didn’t your relationship with Grazi work out?” And faced with the question, the actor replied: “It worked, it worked very well, it was the most successful relationship in my life. It was two and a half years that worked very well from beginning to end, that’s what I have to answer for you”. And then he was asked, “What went wrong?” The actor then promptly said: “Nothing! Zero!”.

