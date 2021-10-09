Grendene formalizes a partnership with 3G to distribute and market products abroad; stocks jump 8%

Grendene (GRND3) announced last Thursday night the officialization of the partnership for the constitution of a joint venture with the 3G Radar manager, owned by Jorge Paulo Lemann, Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles. With the news also on the day of encouragement for retailers, the shares closed with a jump of 8.11%, to R$ 9.20.

The UK-based joint venture to be called “Grendene Global Brands Limited” is intended to

distribution and sale of Grendene’s products in certain international markets.

The partnership will be controlled and managed by 3G Radar, which will hold 50.1% of the JV’s capital stock and will appoint 3 members of its board of directors, while Grendene will hold 49.9% of the JV’s capital and will appoint 2 members of the its board of directors.

“The company and the JV entered into a Master Distribution and Franchise Agreement (MFDA) to regulate the sale of Grendene’s products abroad, either directly by the JV or through third parties, as well as to manage the outsourced distribution network of the Grendene products abroad, in both cases for retail sale, to intermediaries in general or to the final consumer”, highlighted the company.

As provided for in the shareholders’ agreement, the company and 3G Radar will contribute to the JV the total amount of US$ 50 million, in proportion to their respective interests, within 30 days from the date of signature of the Shareholders’ Agreement.

XP analysts saw the news as marginally positive insofar as the partnership, as announced in July this year, may come to promote an optimization of Grendene’s international operations, both from the point of view of sales volume and from the point of view profitability, through the application of 3G Radar’s expertise in this field.

“Still, we maintain our neutral recommendation for GRND3 paper, with a target price of BRL 10.70 per share, based on a median growth perspective in revenue, even considering an increase in sales volume of 4% between 2019 and 2023; we understand that other shares in the sector have a higher potential for growth, notably in the case of Vulcabras (VULC3)”, they point out.

