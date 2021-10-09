Grendene share rises more than 8% after joint venture announcement

The actions of Grendene (GRND3) closed sharply higher in the trading session of this Friday (8), driven by the mood of the market with news of the formalization of a joint venture between the company and 3G Radar, associated with 3G Capital.

According to Grendene, a new company will be created, Grendene Global Brands Limited, headquartered in United Kingdom, to distribute and market the brands Melissa, Ipanema, Rider and others in the U.S, Canada, China and Hong Kong.

The new company will be responsible for managing all sales channels, with an emphasis on direct-to-consumer ones, with the development of integrated e-commerce platforms and a strategy to expand exclusive stores.

The share of the shoe manufacturer soared 8.11%, traded at R$9.20.

The joint venture news was rated marginally positive by XP Investments, as it opens up the possibility of promoting an optimization of Grendene’s international operations using the expertise of 3G Radar.

Even so, the broker maintained a neutral recommendation for the paper, with a target price of R$ 10.70. The rating adopts a median revenue growth perspective, despite expected sales growth of 4% between 2019 and 2023.

“We understand that other stocks in the sector have a higher potential for growth, notably in the case of Vulcabras (VULC3),” said XP.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.