Gretchen celebrates three years of the day she met her husband and melts

Much love! Gretchen enchanted her followers by opening her heart and declaring herself to her husband, Ezra in Souza. This Friday morning, October 8, the singer shared a record of her lover playing the saxophone and celebrated three years of the day she met him.

Passionate, the eternal queen of rebolado did not spare praise for her companion and also remembered when she met Our Lady of Nazaré, in Belém do Pará.

“Three years ago I met the REAL MAN who made me believe that dreams are possible. I met my little mother OUR LADY OF NAZARÉ and all her strength. I knew the true faith. I got to know the pure and light love of a man who is present in every minute of my life, with sweetness, sensitivity, delicacy and respect”, she began.

“Sometimes we lament: ‘WHY DID I NOT KNOW YOU BEFORE???’ And my Nazica answers: ‘BECAUSE I WAS PREPARING YOU FOR THAT SPECIAL MAN’. And it’s true. Now I’m totally ready to live my whole life by your side. I love you forever. @esdrasdesouza”, he said in the caption.

Ezra was moved by his wife’s special affection and was full of praise for the singer, in addition to having exposed all his love for her.

“Ahhhhh, my amorrr… It will never be luck to have found you in this plane, but Divine and Universe providences with the Force of NAZICA. I’m grateful to you, honey, for everything and everything. I AM SIMM, the happiest man to have you by my side always and always. I LOVE YOU,” he wrote.

SEE TOO:

Gretchen wins lawsuit against former rival and celebrates: ‘Very happy’

Gretchen opens the game about new participation in The Farm: ‘I Got Invites’

Gretchen appeals to Joe Biden after being banned from entering the country

The two recently completed a year of marriage and Gretchen paid a beautiful tribute on the web by also celebrating Ezra’s birthday.

SPECIAL TATTOO AND 18TH HUSBAND

Married a year to the saxophonist Ezra de Souza, Gretchen, 61, decided to honor her husband with a tattoo. The singer drew the musician’s name on the back along with a saxophone.

“I made a saxophone full of love and musical notes, because Ezra is the true representation of the real man, of everything a woman wants to have in a partner. He’s companion, funny, accomplice, friend, husband, lover, he’s everything,” she explained in Instagram Stories.

The tribute ended up yielding some negative comments, but she insisted on rebutting them.

“If you waste your time to join my social network, to worry about whether I’m old enough or not, I mean I’m old enough to do what I want with my life. At 18 years old, the father doesn’t let him. At 30, the husband won’t let her. Then at 60, you do with what you want in your life, because you are mature. I’m not only old, but I’m supposed to, because at 60 we’re in charge of our lives,” she said, stating that she even blocked profiles that made negative comments about her.

The husband Ezra also made a point of defending his wife and rebutting the criticisms:

“I’m going to leave a message for those people who are caring about the tattoo my wife is getting on her back. First, that her back is hers, life is hers, it starts there. But you, who are caring about what my wife doesn’t or doesn’t do, could dry some ice, sweep a street, occupy the time and, who knows, seek self-knowledge, instead of being there talking about my life woman,” he said on Instagram Stories. “And if it blocks there, I block it here,” he warned.

SEXUAL LIFE IN MARRIAGE

Gretchen, who didn’t speak out, came up apparently nervous about some specific issue, and sent her message to the repressed on duty.

“AI Ai Ai Ai Ai. While a ze people say WHAT SHOULD NOT, we just keep laughing at these people who on Saturday have nothing to do”, she began.

The Rebolado Queen also highlighted the delicious sex she has with her husband, Esdras de Souza.

“But we??? Ahhh we don’t just have things to do. And we still do it together and GOSTOSOOOOOO. Good nighteeee”, he snapped.

In the comment space, Councilor Thammy Miranda’s stepfather sympathized with his wife.

“Love, I’m going to speak like a Paraense that I am, using one of our expressions, DON’T BEAT YOU WITH THAT”, said the musician.