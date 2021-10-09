Grupo Heineken is the new sponsor of Allianz Parque

Allianz Parque, managed by WTorre Entertainment, announced two heavyweight reinforcements. Heineken and Amstel beers, both belonging to the Heineken Group portfolio, signed a contract with the stadium until 2026. The operation begins this Saturday (9), with the fans returning to the venue after 18 months, in the duel between Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brazilian Championship, at 21h.

“Our partnership with Allianz Parque enables the quality of the Heineken Group’s alcoholic and non-alcoholic portfolio, in particular Heineken, Heineken 0.0 and Amstel beers, to be increasingly present in the daily lives of consumers who like to enjoy a good meal. beer, while experiencing major events of a sporting, musical or other category”, said Guilherme Bailão, director of Brand Experience and Sponsorships of the Heineken Group in Brazil.

The Group’s beers join the other major brands already present at the Arena: Allianz Seguros (Naming Rights of the Arena); Pine Bank (Sector Naming Rights); Seara (Food Rights); Asks Pronto (Official Food and Beverage app); iti (Official Means of Payment); and Dahua (Official Technology Partner).

Amstel has been the official sponsor of Conmebol Libertadores since 2017. Heineken, in turn, invests in major entertainment and sports events, such as the UEFA Champions League, Formula 1, Rock in Rio, among others.

In addition to the presence in major events at Allianz Parque, the partnership is also part of the Green Your City brand platform, which brings a series of initiatives that give new meaning to the relationship with cities and nightlife, with a sustainable perspective.

“The sponsorship of the Heineken Group reinforces our vocation of being a multi-brand platform. At Allianz, we have, more than a stadium, an entertainment center with daily activities. In addition to football games, we have a vast program of concerts, corporate events, daily tour activity and, soon, a pool of four restaurants, such diversity of audiences allows us to expand our presence in the sponsorship market and exploration of exclusives of consumption”, commented Marcelo Frazão, Marketing Director at WTorre Entertainment.

For days of official matches played inside the Arena, attendees will have at their disposal Heineken 0.0 single malt beer in all sectors. This measure is due to the fact that alcoholic beverages are banned in football matches in Brazil so far. The ban on alcohol does not happen at concerts and other events.

The Group will also have exclusive consumption of the category in Allianz Parque’s restaurants.