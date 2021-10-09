Guarana and açaí can slow down skin aging

More than just composing the menu of those looking for energy and disposition, guarará and açaí can also be great allies of beauty. This is because an unprecedented research carried out in the Amazon, by Dr. Ednea Ribeiro, found that a combined extract of the two fruits favors the deceleration of skin aging and also offers direct benefits for wounds that are difficult to heal.

To reach the discovery, the scientific work used residues of açaí powder and guarana seeds, native fruits of the Amazon forest. “The set of results showed that the combined extract of these fruits has a great healing effect, with potential application in the treatment of chronic wounds as well as fibrosis and pathological (hypertrophic) scars,” said Ednea.

According to the scientist, many Amazonian fruits can help in human health and longevity, and represent an enormous economic potential. In her research, she also conducted complementary analyzes where she combined copaiba and andiroba oils, ingredients that are already widely used in the dermocosmetics industry.



Benefits of guarana and açaí

Difficulty in regenerating wounds is a common drama experienced especially by elderly patients. This happens because the aging process reduces the regenerative capacity of cells and, consequently, makes wound healing difficult, as Ednea Ribeiro explains.

“Biological aging has a profound impact on the skin, which is our body’s largest organ. It leads to a breakdown of the skin and, with this, the elderly end up developing a series of dysfunctions, including greater difficulty in healing and regeneration”, points out the specialist.

According to the researcher, far beyond the aesthetic issue, the skin also plays essential roles in preserving health, protecting against ultraviolet (UV) rays, preventing infections by microorganisms and regulating our body temperature.

Exposure caused by unhealed wounds makes the body more vulnerable to harmful microorganisms, representing a great risk in cases of severe injuries. Therefore, the compound of açaí and guarana may be an important new bet to help skin healing more effectively.



Although it can benefit people who suffer from chronic wounds, another great benefit of the combined extract of açaí and guarana is its action against skin aging. Thus, the compound can be used in a series of cosmetic products, more aimed at the beauty and daily care segment.

In addition to the economic potential, the scientist points out that the research also promotes attention to products that are incorrectly discarded by the industry. “These results are innovative and open up the possibility for the use of this material, which today has no added economic value, and is an environmental problem in its disposal by the cosmetic and dermatological industry”, he says.