Gui Araujo complains about the quality of the beer at the party

After considering drinking a gel alcohol drink, during the fourth party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Gui Araujo declared that the alcoholic beverages provided by the reality show at the event for pedestrians are bad.

In a conversation with Rico Melquiades on the dance floor, the digital influencer, who dated singer Anitta, took a sip of the beer and criticized the flavor.

Wow, this is too bad here, old man!

“It’s terrible. That’s why I don’t even drink,” agreed Rico Melquiades. “It looks like salt water,” blasted the pawn.

Hours before, MC Gui questioned Arcrebiano about the event’s alcohol supply. “Are you running out of drink?” he asked and the ex-BBB nodded.

“Beer too?” continued the singer. “There’s only one more there. I’ve already caught two right away because of that,” Arcrebiano replied, and the camera left the conversation between the two pedestrians.

Little drink at parties

This is the second party of “A Fazenda 13” in which pedestrians complain without fear of the cameras about the lack of alcoholic beverages. The measurement of RecordTV’s production is seen as a way to avoid controversy.

In the after-party of the second week of confinement, Dayane, who was visibly drunk, went to bed with Nego do Borel. At times, the pawn asked the singer to ‘stop’ the attacks. After investigations, the pawn was expelled from the program.

