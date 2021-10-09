Gums for hair and nails become fever on Instagram and expectations are of ‘miracles’, but do they work? | live you

The gums are shaped like a candy, a heart and a teddy bear, are colored, sugary and even promise to improve the skin, hair, nails and even immunity. Instagram influencers go to great lengths to promote a diversity of products in the same genre, showing the “before and after” with long, strong hair. But then, does it really work?

Below, see questions and answers about trendy gums:

What are gummies? Do they work? When could they be “prescribed”? Are there any risks in consumption? Do they work against hair loss after picking up Covid? How much?

1. What are gums?

They are colored chewable gums with various vitamins advertised in the composition. Manufacturers promise to strengthen customers’ hair and nails, in addition to boosting immunity. There are some options on the market, sold at a pharmacy or over the internet. Some of the ingredients in these supplements are: vitamins A, D2, E, C, B5, B6, B12, calcium, iodine and biotin.

It depends, according to experts heard by the g1.

Lara Natacci, PhD in nutrition from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), said that some nutrients are in fact important for the skin and hair, such as biotin and iron.

“Biotin is the star of these supplements because it really has action on the hair, skin and nails”, explains Lara Natacci.

“But it depends on the rest. It depends on your habits in general, it depends on your sleep, physical activity, diet as a whole, because it’s not just taking vitamins, you have to eat more fruit, vegetables, vegetables, which have other sources of nutrients, fiber, even to help the intestines work properly, to help with metabolism in general. This is not miraculous, this can only help”.

Separately, as they have a tolerable amount of substances, consumption should not harm them. But, according to experts, gums do not solve the problem on their own.

3.When could they be “prescribed”?

Gums could be prescribed when a patient goes to a specialist doctor (either a nutritionist or a dermatologist) and discovers a vitamin or protein deficiency. So, gums can be one of the alternatives. Because they are tastier than pills, they can be a most pleasant solution to ingest during the routine.

“Patients who have difficulty swallowing, especially the elderly, or those who have some specific food, such as a vegetarian or vegan diet, with low protein. These groups may actually need protein supplementation or vitamin B12 supplementation, if identified” , explains Fabiane Andrade Mulinari Brenner, coordinator of the Hair and Nails Department of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD).

According to the expert, there are “very few scientific studies that demonstrate that vitamin supplementation improves hair loss or hair quality”.

“Unless the patient really has a deficiency. So, usually we do not supplement the vitamin for all patients. We only indicate when we can identify a deficiency”, warns Fabiane Brenner, from SBD.

For Brenner, the first risk is associated with what can be one of the main “attractors” of the gums. Many of them have sugar in their composition. It is important that consumption is in accordance with the recommendation on the package, paying extra attention to anxious people.

“The danger of the gum is that it is very attractive. So, sometimes, we tell them to take one a day and when you see the patient, they already ate a package”.

Also, some ingredients cause negative effects if consumed in excess. Most gums have vitamin A in their composition and, according to Benner, the excess of the substance brings the opposite result to the initial objective of ingestion: it leads to hair loss.

“Many of these patients who take the gum also already take a multivitamin that has vitamin A and also ingest vitamin A in their diet. Then, you will have an overcorrection, which can cause hair loss.”

The same goes for vitamin C: in excess, for patients who have a urinary calculus, it facilitates the deposit of calcium and increases the chance of having kidney stones. Biotin, according to the nutritionist, can change test results.

“Biotin can change some hormonal dosages, some dosages in blood tests. It’s not that it alters the body’s metabolism, but in the blood test it can cause doubt. When taking, for example, a dosage of thyroid hormone, that result can go wrong”.

5. Does it work to treat hair loss after picking up Covid?

After recovery from Covid-19 infection, one of the symptoms that may persist for a few weeks or even months is hair loss.

Brenner explains that this is because, during the infection, the hair actually stops growing.

“And it’s like a domino effect, many strands of hair stop growing during the period the patient is sick. And this hair will fall out, but it will be replaced later. As it has stopped growing, it will need to fall. And vitamin supplementation will not save this fall”.

Prices vary widely. The pot with 30 gums can cost R$50, R$100, up to R$150. It depends on the brand and composition.