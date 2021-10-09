Gusttavo Lima poses with newborn son in never-before-seen photo

Singer Gusttavo Lima delighted by showing an unpublished photo of one of his children as a newborn

The singer Gusttavo Lima showed a never-before-seen photo of one of her children with the model Andressa Suita when newborn. In the beautiful photo the singer appeared with one of his children in his arms moments after birth.

The countryman and the model are the proud parents of the boys Gabriel, four years old, and Samuel, three years old. In the beautiful photo it is not possible to know if the newborn in question is little Gabriel or Samuel.

By showing the beautiful record, Gusttavo Lima put in the background the song “More than father and son” by singer Rick, Renner’s duo, with his son Victor. The lyrics of the song say: “Dad, I’m here to say it was worth it. Look how much your child has grown. Father looks at your dream here. Son, sometimes I don’t even know if I deserve it. Even so, I appreciate it every day. The magic of seeing you smile. Dad, I’m ceasing to be a boy. But I don’t want my fate. Come distance us. Son it doesn’t matter where fate goes. Know that my father love. It will always accompany you. Glad God made us both more than father and son. It allowed us to share the sunshine that will never rise for a long time. Glad God gave this movie a beautiful ending. Transforming a dream into real life, a life that we just have to live”.

The netizens were just praise for the beautiful photo of Gusttavo Lima with the newborn child. “Beautiful memory!” commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “What a beautiful memory!”.

And a netizen also commented: “How beautiful this love of father and son! Time is passing fast”. Another Internet user also said: “Beautiful family may God always bless! Family is the foundation of a great man”. And one internet user even said: “What a beautiful thing! Daddy is very owlish!”.

