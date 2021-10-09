Hackers and scammers were also affected by the WhatsApp blackout; understand – 10/08/2021

The global blackout of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, last Monday (4), left many people desperate, unable to make contact with friends and even work, for about seven hours. And the global crash has also affected the activity of cybercriminals, who use social networks and messengers to apply scams and as a means of communication.

According to a survey by cybersecurity company Axur, there was a 46.9% drop in the volume of messages exchanged between hackers and scammers through Whatsapp, compared to the same period last week. Considering only between Sunday (3) and Monday, the reduction was 35.4%.

According to Thiago Bordini, head of intelligence and threat distribution cyberneticsat the company, the analysis is the result of direct monitoring of messages exchanged within groups related to fraud and attacks, to which the company has access.

“The tools we use are Axur’s own, specific to carry out this type of monitoring. We work with artificial intelligence models to classify whether there is illicit content in the messages or not, and thus, we can accurately identify a cybercriminal conversation,” he explains .

According to the survey, the volume of messages exchanged by cybercriminals were:

Whatsapp

9/26-27 (Sunday-Monday): 10,489

27-28/9 (Monday-Tuesday): 13,475

3-4/10 (Sunday-Monday): 7,727

4-5/10 (Monday-Tuesday): 4,992

The rival Telegram app — considered the dark web’s first messenger option (part of the “invisible” internet) — has also seen a drop in communication between cybercriminals. It decreased by 36.1% overnight. Comparing with the previous Monday (27), the drop was 16.7%.

The platform also faced instability and went offline in some countries due to the sudden high demand due to the failure of WhatsApp.

telegram

26-27 (Sunday-Monday): 33,530

27-28 (Monday-Tuesday): 30,518

03-04 (Sunday-Monday): 32,928

04-05 (Monday-Tuesday): 20,401

Wanted by Tilt, Whatsapp said it “does not comment on third-party searches” and Facebook chose not to speak out.